11.05.2021 00:01:00

MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Adeleke Olanrewaju

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Adeleke Rasaq Olanrewaju (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated April 21, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: Between on or about August 13, 2018 and February 13, 2019, the Respondent misappropriated or failed to account for monies that he received from a client, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2: On or about February 13, 2019, the Respondent made false or misleading statements to the Member during the course of an investigation into his conduct, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on July 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

