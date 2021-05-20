SMI 11’108 0.6%  SPI 14’311 0.6%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’235 0.8%  Euro 1.0989 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’966 0.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 37’560 11.4%  Dollar 0.9007 -0.3%  Öl 65.7 -1.5% 

20.05.2021 14:18:00

MFA Partners with Kuaishou on International Museum Day for virtual visit to Monet

BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, International Museum Day, Chinese short-video platform Kuaishou and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), co-launched a shoppable livestream event to virtually explore MFA's collection of paintings by Claude Monet (1840–1926). Themed "Rendezvous with Claude Monet: Bring Beauty to Life", the 4-hour livestream session received nearly 8 million views.

The livestreaming session showcases the development of Monet's incomparable vision and revolutionary techniques in Monet's painting. Wang Yuheng, China's TV star in Super Brain 3 with extraordinary memory and 4 million followers on Weibo, and Ms Mi, one of Kuaishou's anchor user that stroke the bell to announce Kuaishou's official listing, co-hosted the session with MFA narrators online. Published on 5 live channels, the event recorded more than 4.8 million views and 2 million likes in total.

During the interactive tutorial, viewers were be able to shop from an amazing assortment of exclusive art collaborations, including MFA's Monet Art Tees and aroma sets, Bestore's probiotic nuts, and Genuine Namir's yeast facial treatment. The session allowed an all-round sensual gratification for viewers to feel the development of Monet's incomparable vision, while bringing art and culture into their home.

Beyond the entertainment and education, viewers also found a seamless shopping experience. Besides from voting to decide the presentation order, viewers got a chance to win the lottery by commenting or sharing the livestream on social media. The session also gave out money-off coupons. With the tap on any product pin, viewers could add items to their carts while watching and checked out during or after the event.

With the theme "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine", International Museum Day 2021 advocates for the creative potential of culture as a driver for recovery and innovation in the post-COVID era. MFA and Kuaishou has provided new and hybrid models of cultural fruition and dissemination that brings its community great joy and inspiration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514909/MFA_Partners_Kuaishou_International_Museum_Day_virtual_visit_Monet.jpg

﻿

