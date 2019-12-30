|
30.12.2019 19:25:00
MEYER Acquires Texas West BOP and Launches MEYER Aftermarket Services
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEYER announces the acquisition of "Texas West BOP" (TWBOP) and the launch of MEYER Aftermarket Services (MAS). TWBOP is headquartered in Odessa, Texas. This will add to MEYER's nationwide facilities with locations in all major US Shale basins locally staffed with fully trained and knowledgeable personnel available 24/7 to service customer's needs.
MEYER Aftermarket Services (MAS) provides a single source for the inspection, machining, welding, repair, remanufacture and recertification of Oilfield Pressure Control Equipment. MAS performs all work to OEM and API standards, ensuring that your equipment provides continuing value to your operation and maximizing your ROI. In addition, MAS will carry a large inventory of new parts and components to fulfill any requirements.
MAS will be led by newly appointed Director Mike Colby and General Manager Shane Wood.
"We are very pleased to bring TWBOP into the MEYER family and feel extremely fortunate to have Mike and Shane's in-depth knowledge and well-deserved industry respect to lead this initiative. This adds immense value to our customer base and strengthens our continuing mission to serve the oilfield industry with a comprehensive service offering to lower costs and lead times while improving ROI," said Dave Key, CEO of MEYER.
Services Offered
- Inspection
- Turn-Key Machining
- Welding/Cladding
- Assembly
- Hydrostatic Testing
- Recertification
- Asset Management and Life Cycle Extension
Products Covered
- Frac Valves
- Frac Iron
- BOP's
- Choke and Kill Manifolds
- Production Valves
Locations
- Odessa, TX
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Kilgore, TX
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Clymer, PA
- Epping, North Dakota
- Wiggins, CO
For more information, please visit https://www.meyernow.com/aftermarket.html
SOURCE MEYER
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019 -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Asien legten am Montag überwiegend zu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}