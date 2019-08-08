08.08.2019 00:19:00

Mexico's most innovative and affordable online university receives US$1 million investment from Adobe Capital

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universidad Kuepa (Kuepa) Mexico's most innovative online university, has closed a US$1 million investment from Adobe Capital. This investment will allow Kuepa to expand its existing offering of online bachelors and masters programs, as well as grow its student base in Mexico and the U.S. hispanics market.

"Kuepa's high quality and affordable online programs will have a tremendous impact in helping thousands of young adults complete their high school and achieve their dream of obtaining a university degree," said Erik Wallsten of Adobe Capital who will be joining Kuepa's Board of Directors.

"Mexico is the fifth largest education market in the world. There are over 35 million adult mexicans without high school, representing an enormous opportunity for Kuepa to offer an accelerated path to high school graduation and a higher education degree. Over one million new students enroll in university programs in Mexico each year, 14% of them do so online, growing at double the rate of onsite degrees. Kuepa intends to capture a significant share of this market," said Kuepa's CEO, Gonzalo Pulit.

"Kuepa offers highly affordable online bachelor's programs in popular fields, as well as an accelerated program for high school graduation. Using its state of the art platform and content, it is able to offer bachelors programs for under US$50 dollars a month to more than 6,000 students,"  mentioned co-founder Jorge Garcia.

Adobe Capital joins existing investors Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Potencia Ventures and Zoma Capital. Fernando Valenzuela Migoya, a senior education industry executive, will also be joining the Board.

About Universidad Kuepa  (www.kuepa.com/mx)

Universidad Kuepa is Mexico's most affordable and innovative online university. It also offers accelerated high school graduation programs for young adults. In total it will serve over 6,000 students this year.

gonzalo.pulit@kuepa.com 
+011 52 1 (55) 5130 9850

About Adobe Capital (adobecapital.nvgroup.org)

Adobe Capital is an impact investing fund that supports exceptional impact driven entrepreneurs who are able to create innovative, profitable and scalable business models to address the most pressing social and environmental challenges.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexicos-most-innovative-and-affordable-online-university-receives-us1-million-investment-from-adobe-capital-300898416.html

SOURCE Universidad Kuepa

