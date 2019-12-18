18.12.2019 16:15:00

Mexico's Mobile Retail Shopping Market: Set to Reach $61.79 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the retail shopping through mobile in Mexico is expected to record a CAGR of 19.5% to reach US$ 61,793.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment / mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Mexico. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment across retail shopping segments in Mexico.

Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 15+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mexico Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

  • Provides market share by key players in value terms.

Mexico Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology

Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:

  • SMS / USSD
  • NFC
  • Code-based
  • Web-based

Mexico Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.

Mexico Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Mexico:

  • In-Store Retail
  • Online Retail
  • Domestic Online Retail
  • International Online Retail

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics in Retail Shopping: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Mexico.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Mexico.

Companies Mentioned

  • Citibanamex
  • BBVA Digital Wallet
  • PayPal
  • AllPago
  • MeaWallet
  • Clipp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvk1k2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexicos-mobile-retail-shopping-market-set-to-reach-61-79-billion-by-2025--300976871.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

