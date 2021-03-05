SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’924 -1.1%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1109 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’697 -0.1%  Bitcoin 43’822 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9292 0.0%  Öl 67.7 0.6% 

05.03.2021 07:17:00

Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the company's optical networking and broadband access products for their state-of-the-art, high-capacity fiber optic network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico.

GigNet is a premier digital infrastructure company with comprehensive digital services portfolio of Internet, Wi-Fi, fiber-to-the-home, and other advanced solutions for hospitality and enterprise customers in Mexico. To support the rapid growth of GigNet's "Smart Communities" business segment for planned developments across the region, Tejas Networks will supply its full range of last-mile access products based on GPON/NG-PON fiber broadband technology, ultra-converged packet aggregation products based on MPLS-TP/PTN technology, and terabit-scale optical backbone products based on OTN/DWDM technology, all centrally managed by a universal SDN-ready network management system (NMS).

Paul A. Moore, Chairman & CEO of GigNet said, "GigNet prides itself for being the broadband provider of choice for sophisticated business customers and developers in Mexico demanding the strictest reliability, quality and service-level guarantees. GigNet has ambitious plans in Cancun and Riviera Maya as the leader in the digital transformation for enterprises, residential developers and service providers seeking high-speed connectivity and access to services such as streaming, cloud services, social media, biometric security, and data analytics.  We selected Tejas for their innovative, software-defined hardware™ architecture that enables extreme service agility and seamless feature upgrades to new technologies, to help us maintain our competitive advantage. They have also demonstrated outstanding technical support capabilities locally in Mexico and have been very responsive to our rapidly accelerating customer installations."

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to partner with GigNet as they increase their robust, flexible and scalable network to profitably deliver premium, SLA-driven services to their customers, using our innovative products. We are excited that they have selected our end-to-end optical and access products, for this prestigious network in Mexico."

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

About GigNet, Inc.

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico.

For more information, visit www.GigNet.mx or www.GigNetInc.com or contact

Mr. Santosh Kesavan
skeshavan@india.tejasnetworks.com
Phone: +91 80 41794600

Diane Shearin
dshearin@gignetinc.com
Phone: +1.847.739.3110

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

04.03.21 Vontobel: Erinnerung: Kündigung Bitcoin-Produkt - neues Angebot verfügbar
04.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Globale Energiewende – Neues Greentech-Investment / Airbnb/Booking Holdings – Aufkeimende Ferienstimmung
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
04.03.21 SMI beendet Aufwärtstrend
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

https://youtu.be/-LTKhfPkyVY

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Powell-Rede sorgt für Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen klar im Minus
ams-Aktie in Rot: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit OSRAM in Kraft
Novartis unterzeichnet Abkommen mit CureVac zur COVID-19 Impfstoffherstellung - CureVac-Aktie fester
Euro durchbricht Marke von 1,11 Franken - Höchster Stand seit zweieinhalb Jahren
Square-Aktie gibt ab: Tidal wird von Square übernommen - Square-Aktie schliesst schwach
Credit Suisse will Bargeld aus Krisenfonds ausschütten - Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächelt
Elon Musk: Deshalb hat Tesla in Bitcoin investiert und nicht in Dogecoin
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss 2020 wegen Coronapandemie mit grossem Verlust - Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus
VAT-Aktie steigt nach höherem Gewinn in 2020

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit