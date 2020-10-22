SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0734 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’925 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 41.7 -2.6% 
22.10.2020 04:16:00

Mexico's deputy finmin to discuss economic recovery at LatinFinance forum

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio will on Thursday close LatinFinance's annual Cumbre Financiera Mexicana, co-hosted with the State of Mexico, with an exclusive interview on the federal government's response to the pandemic crisis and the road to economic recovery. His remarks will follow a full day of discussion, as policy-makers, corporate executives, investors and financiers, both domestic and international, gather virtually for this landmark event.  

Discussions will kick off in the morning with LatinFinance's Subnational Finance & Infrastructure Forum, now in its thirteenth year, featuring a keynote address by Rodrigo Jarque, Secretary of Finance for the State of Mexico (EdoMex) and later a special presentation by Jorge Mendoza, CEO of national development bank, Banobras.

Panelists will focus on finance and investment for Mexico's states and municipalities, whose trajectories will be central to the national economic recovery. Panels will explore topics including: the direction of national fiscal reform and the impact on state finances; the right approach to designing public-private partnerships to bridge the local funding gap for infrastructure; and, the pipeline for sustainable projects and their investment appeal. 

Afternoon sessions will explore Mexico's capital markets and investment outlook at a national level, with discussions on mergers and acquisitions prospects, followed by an in-depth examination of Mexico's credit markets and corporate financing strategies.

Grupo Financiero Banorte and Goldman Sachs are lead sponsors of the event, with Santamarina y Steta, S&P Global Ratings, Ritch Mueller, Fitch Ratings, HR Ratings, Holland & Knight and SMBC as sponsors.  

The Cumbre begins as 09:00 CDT / 10:00 ET. Deputy finance minister Yorio will speak at 17:20 CDT / 18:20 ET. Tune into the interview and peruse the agenda by registering here: https://forms.latinfinance.com/cumbre

About LatinFinance:

LatinFinance is the leading global source of intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean. Drawing on over 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.  

CONTACT: Richard Lurilli, (646) 693-7893, richard.iurilli@latinfinance.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexicos-deputy-finmin-to-discuss-economic-recovery-at-latinfinance-forum-301157566.html

SOURCE LatinFinance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 228.40
-0.70 %
Nestle 106.54
-0.82 %
UBS Group 11.12
-0.89 %
Givaudan 3’873.00
-0.92 %
Part Grp Hldg 852.00
-1.11 %
Novartis 76.38
-1.79 %
CS Group 9.68
-1.83 %
The Swatch Grp 207.50
-1.98 %
SGS 2’350.00
-2.16 %
Roche Hldg G 299.15
-2.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.10.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
21.10.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
21.10.20
Could Stimulus Raise Bond Yields?
21.10.20
SMI ohne Richtung
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - zum Franken wenig verändert
Chinesische Tech-Konzerne offenbar gegen Arm-Übernahme durch NVIDIA - NVIDIA-Aktie stabil
Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich gefragt: Tesla übertrifft mit seiner Bilanz die Erwartungen
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Chemiesparte offenbar im Fokus von Bain Capital und Cinven

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex sackten am Mittwoch kräftig ab. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit