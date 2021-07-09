SMI 11’992 0.6%  SPI 15’412 0.4%  Dow 34’783 1.1%  DAX 15’656 1.5%  Euro 1.0862 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’059 1.7%  Gold 1’807 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’746 2.3%  Dollar 0.9148 0.0%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
09.07.2021 16:49:00

Mexican shareholders communicate their intention to participate in a future equity and controlling investment in Aeroméxico

MEXICO CITY, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico") (BMV: AEROMEX) was informed by an existing group of Mexican shareholders that they have the intention to participate in the new equity to be issued by Aeroméxico as part of its reorganization plan under the current Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, for which they have carried out initial conversations with various creditors and potential investors of Aeroméxico. As of this date, Aeroméxico is not aware of the formalization of any agreement and, in due course, it will inform on the execution of any agreement that might be formalized. The foregoing is expected to be a material, controlling and long-term, investment, in full compliance with the applicable provisions of the Mexican foreign investment law.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com   www.skyteam.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexican-shareholders-communicate-their-intention-to-participate-in-a-future-equity-and-controlling-investment-in-aeromexico-301328729.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:08 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09:35 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
05:56 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Kritik an Swisscom nach erneutem Ausfall der Notfallnummern
Zurich-Aktie im Zuge von Dividendenfantasien gesucht
Dow fester -- SMI vorübergehend über 12'000er-Marke -- DAX auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Molecular Partners sieht COVID-19-Kandidaten auch bei Delta-Variante wirksam - Aktie schliesst klar in Rot
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit