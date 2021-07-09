Mexican shareholders communicate their intention to participate in a future equity and controlling investment in Aeroméxico

MEXICO CITY, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico") (BMV: AEROMEX) was informed by an existing group of Mexican shareholders that they have the intention to participate in the new equity to be issued by Aeroméxico as part of its reorganization plan under the current Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, for which they have carried out initial conversations with various creditors and potential investors of Aeroméxico. As of this date, Aeroméxico is not aware of the formalization of any agreement and, in due course, it will inform on the execution of any agreement that might be formalized. The foregoing is expected to be a material, controlling and long-term, investment, in full compliance with the applicable provisions of the Mexican foreign investment law.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

