18.08.2021 02:07:00

Metzger Wickersham Awards 3 Student Winners in 2021 Road to Safety Scholarship Contest

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metzger Wickersham law firm is pleased to announce the winners of its 9th annual student scholarship contest. The Road to Safety Scholarship Contest encourages graduating, college-bound high school seniors to enter a creative project about the dangers of drunk driving and/or distracted driving. Metzger Wickersham's goal in hosting the contest is to spread awareness about the safety issues facing teens on the road today.

"As personal injury lawyers, we feel it is our civic duty to promote awareness about the consequences of risky driving behaviors," said Metzger Wickersham attorney Zach Campbell. "The Road to Safety Scholarship is a way for us to give back to the community and get teenagers involved in spreading the word about important issues like distracted driving and driving while intoxicated."

Our third-place winner, Sarah Rehmeyer, a senior at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, PA, unfortunately knows firsthand how critical this scholarship's message is for drivers. Rehmeyer shared, "My family has been plagued with fatal car accidents where two grandmothers, a grandfather and two uncles were all killed due to unsafe and distracted driving. I felt the need to bring awareness to this growing problem."

Our first-place winner, Megan Kelly, a senior at Dallastown Area High School in Dallastown, PA,  also shared, "Unfortunately, I know a couple families that have been affected by distracted drivers. I have been working hard in my high school video class making PSA's for many different topics, and I felt I could create a meaningful message through my video that captures the dangers of texting and driving. I don't think many people understand the severity of distracted driving, and how keeping your eyes off the road for one second can damage you or someone else's entire future. One thing that occurred to me during this process was that the simple act of keeping your phone out of sight can possibly save a life. Distracted driving is not just a danger to yourself, but a danger to everyone surrounding you."

Students were asked to come up with a memorable, innovative and effective way to motivate drivers to be more safety-conscious behind the wheel. Ninety-four high school seniors throughout Pennsylvania submitted a variety of original entries, such as videos, illustrations, songs and posters for their chance to win college scholarship money.

"We were highly impressed with the effort put forth by the students," Campbell commented. "Distracted and drunk driving tragedies are fully preventable, and these students should be proud that they are helping to drive that message home."

The following students were chosen as winners in Metzger Wickersham's 2021 Road to Safety Scholarship Contest:

First Place Winners (Prize: $1,000 Scholarship)

  • Megan Kelly, Dallastown Area High School - Dallastown, PA (York County). Kelly plans to attend University of Delaware and major in Elementary Education.

Second Place Winners (Prize: $750 Scholarship)

  • Kassidy Kramer, Cedar Cliff High School – Camp Hill, PA (Cumberland County). Kramer plans to attend Point Park University to pursue acting.

Third Place Winners (Prize: $500 Scholarship)

        • Sarah Rehmeyer, Red Lion Area Senior High School – Red Lion, PA (York County). Plans to attend Penn State York and major in chemistry to pursue a career as a medical doctor or a pharmacist.  

        Please visit https://bit.ly/2021RoadToSafetyWinners for more information about the winners. To view all entries visit https://arrivealivepa.com/2021-winners/.

        About Metzger Wickersham

        Established in 1888 by Frank B. Wickersham, Metzger Wickersham is one of Pennsylvania's oldest law firms. The firm's practice areas include car and truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, social security disability, workers' compensation, nursing home negligence, dog bites and other personal injury cases. Metzger Wickersham has seven offices located in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania: HarrisburgLancasterPottsvilleShippensburgWilkes-BarreWilliamsport, and York. For more information, visit www.mwke.com.

        Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metzger-wickersham-awards-3-student-winners-in-2021-road-to-safety-scholarship-contest-301357477.html

        SOURCE Metzger Wickersham

        ﻿

