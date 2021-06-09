METZ blue Announces Brand Partnership with World-leading Football Club Juventus to Support its Global Expansion Plan

All-new exclusive deals to celebrate the partnership with global fans, including the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime match day experience

METZ blue teams up with Juventus to support its global expansion plan to bring its leading immersive entertainment experiences to more consumers worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ blue , a global television brand, today announced a new brand partnership with Juventus, the world-leading Italian Serie A football club. In line with the theme of "Partner Together, Lead the Future", METZ blue and Juventus will roll out multiple activities to celebrate their upcoming football matches with global fans. The Club recorded exclusive video messages for the partnership, featuring David Trézéguet, a Juventus legend player and one of the highest goal scorers in the club's history, as well as Juventus First Team players Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt.

The partnership of this scale is a first for METZ blue, fueling the brand's ambition to expand its global footprint. METZ blue combines the strength of SKYWORTH and 80 years of experience of the traditional German manufacturer Metz, to create high-quality smart TV solutions with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone. Since launching in 2018, the brand has seen consistent growth across Europe and India, and the partnership will enable METZ blue to bring its suite of leading immersive entertainment experiences to a global stadium.

Leo Tang, Chief Brand Officer of METZ blue, said: "METZ blue believes in the importance of togetherness and we have been championing that through delivering top-quality TV experiences. Football is a sport that brings players and fans from around the world together. We are excited to support Juventus right now, as football recovers from the pandemic. This partnership also represents a major milestone for METZ blue in our global business expansion plans, and we are excited to establish a new era of entertainment and connect with audiences, who share the same passion for entertainment and sports as we do."

Partner Together to Explore Possibilities and Lead the Future

The perfect collaboration stems from the all-round fit between the two brands. As the leading players in their respective fields – METZ blue, with the brand spirit of "Be Innovative, Be Bold", and Juventus, with the faith of "Perseverance Forever, Ambition Wherever", they are both founded in the commitment to break the boundaries, achieve greatness, and lead the future. The partnership will propel METZ blue and Juventus to move ahead, explore possibilities and reach new heights.

METZ blue is Juventus' official partner in the TV and related smart home products for TV category, recognizing METZ blue's continuous contributions in leading technology innovation in the industry.

Federico Palomba, Managing Director of Juventus APAC, said: "We are thrilled to welcome METZ blue as a Juventus Official Partner. Together with METZ blue, we cannot wait to bring more of the action to fans across the globe and create meaningful experiences that will enable fans to feel and share the excitement with us."

Win a Once-in-a-lifetime Experience with Juventus

The brand partnership will launch from today until the end of Lega Serie A 2022, and will see a range of co-branded content launched across global platforms and during Juventus home matches. To celebrate, four lucky METZ blue fans will have an opportunity to win a VIP ticket for a Juventus match tour, offering the winners a once-in-a-lifetime experience on a match day together with this legendary club. METZ blue will also introduce a raft of exclusive deals and special offers. More details will be unveiled on the METZ blue Facebook and Twitter official channels. Stay tuned and join us for special adventures and giveaways.

About METZ blue

Founded in 2018, METZ blue combines the strength of SKYWORTH, a leading global player in the TV business, and 80 years of experience of a traditional German manufacturer Metz, to create high-quality smart TV solutions with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone. METZ blue is dedicated to bringing customers around the world innovative, reliable new products that bring unlimited entertainment into homes. As a German brand, METZ blue is committed to being an industry pioneer and breaking the boundaries to "Lead the Future" of the TV industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529254/3189301.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218112/RGB_Logo.jpg