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Mettler-Toledo International Aktie 831090 / US5926881054

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31.07.2026 00:04:27

Mettler-Toledo Q2 Profit Rises

Mettler-Toledo International
1100.19 CHF -3.06%
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(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by better-than-expected organic sales growth across its portfolio, particularly in China and emerging markets. The precision instruments maker also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.

For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $232.9 million, or $11.55 per share, from $202.3 million, or $9.76 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $11.46 per share, up from $10.09 per share in the prior-year period.

Quarterly net sales increased 4.5% to $1.027 billion from $983.2 million a year ago.

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter results were strong and reflected better than expected organic sales growth across our portfolio, including very good growth in China and emerging markets. Improved market conditions and benefits from our Spinnaker sales and marketing and productivity initiatives resulted in excellent Adjusted EPS growth in the quarter."

For the third quarter, the company expects local-currency sales growth of about 4% and adjusted earnings of $12.00 to $12.15 per share.

For full-year 2026, Mettler-Toledo now expects local-currency sales growth of approximately 4% to 5%, excluding tariff refunds to customers, and raised its adjusted earnings outlook to $47.15 to $47.50 per share from the prior range of $46.30 to $46.95 per share.

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