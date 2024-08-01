Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $221.814 million, or $10.37 per share. This compares with $49.476 million, or $9.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $946.750 million from $982.117 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $221.814 Mln. vs. $49.476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.37 vs. $9.69 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $946.750 Mln vs. $982.117 Mln last year.