Mettler-Toledo International Aktie [Valor: 831090 / ISIN: US5926881054]
02.08.2024 01:18:40

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Mettler-Toledo International
1514.97 USD -0.41%
(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $221.814 million, or $10.37 per share. This compares with $49.476 million, or $9.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $946.750 million from $982.117 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $221.814 Mln. vs. $49.476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.37 vs. $9.69 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $946.750 Mln vs. $982.117 Mln last year.

