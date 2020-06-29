Metso to Deliver a Rotary Railroad Car Dumper System to CSX Transportation in the USA

HELSINKI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metso has been awarded a contract for the design, supply and installation of a railroad car dumper system for CSX Transportation in the USA. The new Twin Cage Tandem Rotary Car Dumper System will be used for the unloading of coal from railroad cars at the CSX Curtis Bay Export Terminal, located in Baltimore, Maryland. The dumper system is expected to be operational in October 2021.

The delivery includes two complete Dumper Barrel assemblies, a complete Hopper System with Grizzlies, a Unit Train Positioner Operation, and installation. The order has been booked in Metso's 2020 Q2 orders received.

"We have a long-standing business partnership with Metso. We selected them for this project because of their technical expertise and for providing the best long-term value for our company," says Larry Gelo, Director of Equipment Design, CSX.

Thanks to its innovative design, the new dumper system to be delivered to CSX will not only allow for the rotary dumping of loaded railroad cars but also the unloading of bottom dump cars. Overall efficiency of the dumping operation will be improved via the use of NolanTM Car movers that are mounted on the dumper barrels to spot the loaded cars as well as eject the empty cars.

"We are very pleased about this order. As the leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America, CSX is a very important customer to Metso. We have provided them equipment, parts, and services throughout their network in the USA. The new dumper system to be delivered to Maryland will enable CSX to significantly improve the overall efficiency of their dumping operation," explains Bob Kaib, Vice President, Bulk Technologies at Metso.

Metso is a global leader in dumper technology with over 400 dumper system deliveries throughout the world, bringing the best available technology to the customers to enhance their operations though efficiency and availability. Metso's line of dumpers, positioners and holding devices form a package which provides the customers with efficient operation and high availability for many years of operation.

