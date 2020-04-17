MetroQuest is Recognized as a 2020 Technology Leader for Rocket Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MetroQuest, the leader in online public engagement surveys for urban and transportation planning by government agencies and firms, was this week recognized by Rocket Builders as a top information and communications technology (ICT) company. The world-class team at MetroQuest has consistently achieved revenue growth in excess of 50 percent, qualifying the company to receive the "Ready to Rocket" award in 2020 for the fourth consecutive year.

"Each year when we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity. MetroQuest is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time," said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner at Rocket Builders. This award celebrates the company's outstanding performance – MetroQuest achieved 70% growth in new subscription revenues in 2019, having successfully pivoted to a full Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

"The public engagement landscape is moving to digital solutions. In 2019, urban and transportation planners saw continued decline in attendance at their in-person meetings. Facing the 2020 pandemic, we've seen in-person meetings eliminated altogether. More than ever, agencies and planning firms alike are turning to online public engagement," noted Mike Walsh, President and CEO at MetroQuest.

"During these uncertain times, planners are looking to maintain momentum and build community support for critical urban and transportation development projects. We're here to help," continued Mike. "As the only online public engagement solution purpose-designed for planning, MetroQuest is being rapidly adopted as the survey platform of choice to engage thousands online and collect informed public input."

MetroQuest surveys are highly visual, engaging, and educational – they are designed to involve thousands of residents in urban and transportation planning. State departments of transportation, regional planning agencies, local governments, and their consulting firms rely on MetroQuest to optimize online public engagement. With annual subscriptions, agencies can launch unlimited surveys to engage the public in planning, maximize participation, collect informed input, and gain actionable results to better build plans that move more people and enhance livability.

About MetroQuest (by Envision Sustainability Tools, Inc.)

