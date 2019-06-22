Metrohm Autolab Partners with Arbin Instruments to Create an Integrated Solution for Battery Research

RIVERVIEW, Fla., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Incorporating EIS into battery research and cell testing provides better insight into battery performance and degradation mechanisms, which improves the accuracy and reliability of the analysis. EIS goes beyond direct signal measurements to provide advanced characterization information, helping to develop safer, faster-charging and longer-lasting energy storage systems.

"This EIS solution enables battery testing and research laboratories to gain in-depth understanding of battery performance, especially for automotive, consumer, and industrial applications," said Andre Mijiritskii, CEO of Metrohm Autolab and head of the Metrohm Electrochemistry business at the Metrohm Group. "The Metrohm Group and Arbin Instruments have seen years of fruitful collaboration serving our customers in the growing Energy Storage sector. This joint market launch of the Autolab-Arbin solution is a further step in our ongoing partnership."

Antony Parulian, Vice President Marketing & Sales, Arbin Instruments added: "Arbin Instruments is a leading high precision testing equipment manufacturer. Our products are capable of performing columbic efficiency measurements with multi-zone temperature chambers. This partnership offers integrated and easy to use testing solutions that enable new discovery and characterization metrics for those who play a vital role in energy storage research".

The Autolab-Arbin solution operates on a single software platform, removing the need to change experiment configurations or download additional software for data analysis. This new product automates EIS measurements across 1-32 channels with a frequency range of 10 μHz to 1 MHz.

For more information, please visit https://electrochemistry.metrohmusa.com/home/battery/

Company Description:

Founded in 1943 in Herisau, Switzerland, Metrohm operates in more than 80 countries with its own subsidiaries and exclusive distributors. Metrohm USA is Metrohm's largest subsidiary, employing 250 people across North America. Metrohm offers a complete line of analytical laboratory and process systems for titration, ion chromatography, electrochemistry and spectroscopy. From routine moisture analysis to sophisticated quantification, we are ready to help you develop your method and configure the optimum system. Move your analysis from the lab to the production line with our dedicated process analyzers. At Metrohm we provide systems that find solutions. http://www.metrohm.com

