MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2020

ATLANTA, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $8.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Net income of $9.8 million , or $0.38 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Annualized return on average assets was 2.44%, compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.42% for the first quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average equity was 18.21%, compared to 20.40% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 20.90% for the first quarter of 2019.

Efficiency ratio of 42.9%, compared to 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 45.3% for the first quarter of 2019.

Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased by $100.4 million , or 8.7%, to $1.26 billion from the previous quarter.

, or 8.7%, to from the previous quarter. Net interest margin increased to 4.19% compared to 3.82% from the previous quarter

Annualized net recovery to average loans for the quarter was (0.01%), compared to a net charge-off to average loans ratio of 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.04% for the first quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and has taken protective measures such as implementing remote work arrangements to the full extent possible and by adjusting banking center hours and operational measures to promote social distancing, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company is closely monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan and deposit customers, and is assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to reduce the pandemic's impact on them while minimizing losses for the Company. In addition, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.

We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who are experiencing hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments for up to 90 days. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has also guaranteed the principal and interest payments of all our SBA loan customers for six months. As of April 23, 2020, we had 81 non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $135.0 million who have been approved for a three month payment deferral. Of these non-SBA payment deferrals, 19 loans totaling $58.8 million with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 54.9% were in the hotel industry and 9 loans totaling $6.1 million with a weighted average LTV of 66.4% were in the restaurant industry, which are two industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 48 loans totaling $114.5 million in the hotel industry and 116 loans totaling $45.8 million in the restaurant industry.

As a preferred SBA lender, we are participating in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help provide loans to our business customers in need. Currently, the Company has approved funding of approximately 650 PPP loans with commitments totaling $49.3 million. We plan to use our current cash balances and available liquidity from the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank to fund these PPP loans. We have also received an additional 800+ applications that have been put on hold at this time until additional funding is approved for the PPP program by the Federal government.

As of March 31, 2020, our residential real estate loan portfolio made up 58.1% of our total loan portfolio and had a weighted average LTV of approximately 56.9%. Currently, 10.3% of our residential mortgages have been approved for a hardship payment deferral covering principal and interest payments for three months. The following table presents our outstanding residential mortgage balances, weighted average LTVs and current approved payment deferrals by property state.

























(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2020



Approved Payment Deferrals







% of Total

















Outstanding

Mortgage

Weighted



Outstanding



State

Loan Balance

Portfolio

Average LTV



Loan Balance

% of State New York

$ 332,276

45.2%

55.1%



$ 40,545

12.2% Georgia

183,362

25.0%

57.0%



16,992

9.3% Pennsylvania

47,673

6.5%

62.4%



2,317

4.9% New Jersey

41,248

5.6%

56.6%



4,613

11.2% Texas

37,226

5.1%

60.7%



3,639

9.8% Florida

33,857

4.6%

62.3%



2,044

6.0% Virginia

28,135

3.8%

54.8%



2,849

10.1% Other (AL, CA, DC, CT, MA, MD)

30,485

4.2%

60.1%



2,623

8.6% Total residential real estate loans

$ 734,262

100.0%

56.9%



$ 75,622

10.3%

Based on the Company's capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, low loan-to-value ratios, and strong liquidity position, management expects to be able to assist the Company's customers and communities during these difficult times, manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and remain adequately capitalized.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $854,000, or 8.0%, from $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in noninterest income of $1.9 million and a slight increase in noninterest expense of $209,000, partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $966,000. Net income increased $1.1 million, or 12.4%, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in net interest income of $1.1 million, while noninterest income and noninterest expense remained flat.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $20.6 million for both the first quarter of 2020 and the previous quarter. The yield on average loans, including loans held for sale, increased by 7 basis points and the yield on average total investments increased by 8 basis points compared to the previous quarter. As compared to the first quarter of 2019, interest income increased by $694,000, or 3.5%, primarily due to a $48.6 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 18.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 29 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $57.7 million decrease in average balances for total interest-bearing deposits. As compared to the first quarter of 2019, interest expense decreased by $412,000, or 8.1%, primarily due to a 25 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $108.6 million decrease in average time deposit balances.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.19% compared to 3.82% for the previous quarter, an increase of 37 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 28 basis points to 1.78%, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased by 15 basis points to 5.42% from 5.27% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $26.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in lower yielding assets including $49.0 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $44.5 million as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $57.7 million and average borrowings increased by $13.3 million.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 13 basis points to 4.19% from 4.32%, primarily due to a 32 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $1.05 billion and a decrease of 38 basis points in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $1.53 billion. Average earning assets increased by $137.0 million, primarily due to an increase of $48.6 million in average loans and $73.7 million in federal funds sold and interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $70.9 million, primarily driven by an increase in average borrowings of $71.5 million while average interest-bearing deposits remained relatively flat.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 19.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower mortgage servicing income as we recorded a $884,000 fair value impairment on our mortgage servicing asset during the quarter. We also recorded a $585,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset. These servicing asset charges had a $0.04 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter increased slightly by $75,000, or 1.0%, primarily due to the increase in the gains earned from the sales of mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $10.0 million, an increase of $209,000, or 2.1%, from $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expense remained flat compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 42.9% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 40.5% and 45.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 26.6%, compared to 26.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 28.3% for the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $1.60 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $27.3 million, or 1.7%, from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $119.2 million, or 8.0%, from $1.49 billion at March 31, 2019. The $27.3 million decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to decreases in cash and due from banks of $69.5 million and loans held for sale of $85.8 million, partially offset by a $100.4 million increase in loans held for investment. The $119.2 million increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $90.5 million and total loans held for investment of $124.6 million, partially offset by a $141.2 million decrease in loans held for sale.

Loans

Loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, were $1.26 billion, an increase of $100.4 million, or 8.7%, compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $124.9 million, or 11.0%, compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2019. Loan growth during the quarter was experienced in all categories, with the exception of consumer and other loans. Specifically, residential mortgages increased by $82.6 million. Loans held for sale were zero at March 31, 2020, compared to $85.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $141.2 million at March 31, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.24 billion, a decrease of $64.5 million, or 4.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019, and a decrease of $41.1 million, or 3.2%, compared to total deposits of $1.28 billion at March 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the $103.5 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $29.0 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits.

Noninterest bearing deposits were $321.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $292.0 million at December 31, 2019, and $300.2 million at March 31, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits constituted 25.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, compared to 22.3% at December 31, 2019, and 23.4% at March 31, 2019. Interest bearing deposits were $921.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $1.02 billion at December 31, 2019, and $983.8 million at March 31, 2019. Interest bearing deposits constituted 74.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, compared to 77.7% at December 31, 2019, and 76.6% at March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2020 was a net recovery 0.01%, compared to a net charge-off of 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2019, and a net charge-off of 0.04% for the first quarter of 2019. We increased the qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses calculation for the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; however, these increases did not result in additional provision for loan losses as of March 31, 2020 given the level of unallocated reserves as of December 31, 2019, net recovery for the quarter and the low credit risk and loss allocation associated with our residential real estate portfolio. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $14.3 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $829,000 from $15.1 million, or 0.93% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $3.1 million from $11.2 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. The decrease during the quarter was primarily due to a $1.4 million decrease in nonaccrual construction and development loans, offset by a $463,000 increase in accruing troubled debt restructured loans.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.54% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.59% and 0.57% at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 49.47% at March 31, 2020, compared to 46.54% and 58.46% at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts





Farid Tan Lucas Stewart President & Chief Financial Officer SVP/Senior Accounting Officer 770-455-4978 678-580-6414 faridtan@metrocitybank.bank lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA







































As of or for the Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Selected income statement data:































Interest income

$ 20,556

$ 20,625

$ 21,908

$ 20,818

$ 19,862

Interest expense



4,646



5,681



5,929



5,570



5,058

Net interest income



15,910



14,944



15,979



15,248



14,804

Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



—



—

Noninterest income



7,509



9,360



11,001



12,098



7,434

Noninterest expense



10,049



9,840



10,162



9,934



10,064

Income tax expense



3,554



3,794



4,462



4,452



3,442

Net income



9,816



10,670



12,356



12,960



8,732

Per share data:































Basic income per share

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.54

$ 0.36

Diluted income per share

$ 0.38

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.53

$ 0.36

Dividends per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 8.76

$ 8.49

$ 8.00

$ 7.58

$ 7.20

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,529,891



25,529,891



24,305,378



24,305,378



24,148,062

Weighted average diluted shares



25,736,435



25,586,733



24,502,621



24,386,049



24,540,538

Performance ratios:































Return on average assets



2.44 %

2.57 %

3.07 %

3.44 %

2.42 % Return on average equity



18.21



20.40



26.44



29.61



20.90

Dividend payout ratio



28.80



26.36



21.79



18.85



28.10

Yield on total loans



6.11



6.04



6.22



6.11



6.18

Yield on average earning assets



5.42



5.27



5.78



5.83



5.80

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



1.78



2.06



2.23



2.23



2.10

Cost of deposits



1.86



2.15



2.29



2.23



2.11

Net interest margin



4.19



3.82



4.22



4.27



4.32

Efficiency ratio(1)



42.91



40.49



37.66



36.33



45.26

Asset quality data (at period end):































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.04 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



1.13



1.30



1.18



1.41



0.98

ALL to nonperforming loans



49.47



46.54



47.19



38.67



58.46

ALL to loans held for investment



0.54



0.59



0.54



0.54



0.57

Balance sheet and capital ratios:































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



101.67 %

88.97 %

94.46 %

91.88 %

88.68 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



25.83



22.34



23.30



23.87



23.38

Common equity to assets



13.94



13.28



11.82



12.09



11.70

Leverage ratio



13.40



12.70



11.68



11.67



11.35

Common equity tier 1 ratio



21.75



21.31



18.82



17.99



17.40

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



21.75



21.31



18.82



17.99



17.40

Total risk-based capital ratio



22.44



22.01



19.51



18.66



18.09

Mortgage and SBA loan data:































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 1,186,825

$ 1,168,601

$ 1,122,551

$ 1,016,352

$ 839,352

Mortgage loan production



119,667



112,259



163,517



188,713



151,068

Mortgage loan sales



92,737



106,548



152,503



205,893



55,123

SBA loans serviced for others



464,576



441,593



446,266



443,830



425,694

SBA loan production



43,459



30,763



48,878



45,838



29,556

SBA loan sales



29,958



30,065



28,914



28,675



30,751







(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 201,020

$ 270,496

$ 264,981

$ 151,117

$ 105,510 Federal funds sold



6,618



5,917



9,567



5,966



7,140 Cash and cash equivalents



207,638



276,413



274,548



157,083



112,650 Securities purchased under agreements to resell



40,000



15,000



15,000



15,000



15,000 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



18,182



15,695



15,913



17,846



18,712 Loans



1,261,603



1,161,162



1,259,046



1,188,419



1,136,654 Allowance for loan losses



(6,859)



(6,839)



(6,850)



(6,483)



(6,526) Loans less allowance for loan losses



1,254,744



1,154,323



1,252,196



1,181,936



1,130,128 Loans held for sale



—



85,793



—



69,686



141,177 Accrued interest receivable



5,534



5,101



5,465



5,290



5,439 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



4,873



3,842



3,842



1,292



1,292 Premises and equipment, net



14,344



14,460



14,484



14,465



14,480 Operating lease right-of-use asset



11,663



11,957



12,431



12,783



— Foreclosed real estate, net



423



423



423



—



— SBA servicing asset, net



7,598



8,188



8,566



8,682



8,500 Mortgage servicing asset, net



16,791



18,068



17,740



16,771



14,909 Bank owned life insurance



20,335



20,219



20,101



19,982



19,865 Other assets



2,417



2,376



4,036



3,693



3,231 Total assets

$ 1,604,542

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

$ 1,485,383































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 320,982

$ 292,008

$ 311,198

$ 309,343

$ 300,228 Interest-bearing deposits



921,899



1,015,369



1,024,154



986,844



983,751 Total deposits



1,242,881



1,307,377



1,335,352



1,296,187



1,283,979 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



80,000



60,000



60,000



—



— Other borrowings



3,097



3,129



3,154



3,585



3,752 Operating lease liability



12,198



12,476



12,922



13,253



— Accrued interest payable



760



890



940



1,415



1,663 Other liabilities



41,871



31,262



37,955



25,752



22,238 Total liabilities

$ 1,380,807

$ 1,415,134

$ 1,450,323

$ 1,340,192

$ 1,311,632































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



255



255



243



243



242 Additional paid-in capital



54,142



53,854



39,526



39,096



38,746 Retained earnings



169,606



162,616



154,652



144,989



134,833 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(268)



(1)



1



(11)



(70) Total shareholders' equity



223,735



216,724



194,422



184,317



173,751 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,604,542

$ 1,631,858

$ 1,644,745

$ 1,524,509

$ 1,485,383

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





































Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Interest and dividend income:































Loans, including Fees

$ 19,508

$ 19,483

$ 20,857

$ 20,159

$ 18,839

Other investment income



882



1,023



907



496



868

Federal funds sold



166



119



144



163



155

Total interest income



20,556



20,625



21,908



20,818



19,862



































Interest expense:































Deposits



4,514



5,576



5,873



5,445



5,057

FHLB advances and other borrowings



132



105



56



125



1

Total interest expense



4,646



5,681



5,929



5,570



5,058



































Net interest income



15,910



14,944



15,979



15,248



14,804



































Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



—



—



































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



15,910



14,944



15,979



15,248



14,804



































Noninterest income:































Service charges on deposit accounts



287



296



294



262



255

Other service charges, commissions and fees



2,203



2,335



2,592



3,058



2,399

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



2,529



2,687



2,901



2,615



938

Mortgage servicing income, net



372



2,046



2,594



3,315



1,339

Gain on sale of SBA loans



1,301



1,148



1,404



1,565



1,327

SBA servicing income, net



516



665



900



1,137



1,043

Other income



301



183



316



146



133

Total noninterest income



7,509



9,360



11,001



12,098



7,434



































Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits



6,513



5,997



6,573



6,037



6,316

Occupancy



1,211



1,202



1,161



1,231



1,155

Data Processing



277



264



245



227



293

Advertising



161



194



142



143



170

Other expenses



1,887



2,183



2,041



2,296



2,130

Total noninterest expense



10,049



9,840



10,162



9,934



10,064



































Income before provision for income taxes



13,370



14,464



16,818



17,412



12,174

Provision for income taxes



3,554



3,794



4,462



4,452



3,442

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 9,816

$ 10,670

$ 12,356

$ 12,960

$ 8,732



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES

























































Three Months Ended





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 193,361

$ 802

1.67 % $ 242,388

$ 954

1.56 % $ 119,678

$ 787

2.67 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



32,033



140

1.76



15,000



87

2.30



15,000



113

3.06

Securities available for sale



16,664



106

2.56



15,823



101

2.53



18,943



123

2.63

Total investments



242,058



1,048

1.74



273,211



1,142

1.66



153,621



1,023

2.70

Construction and development



27,233



397

5.86



30,508



472

6.14



38,874



652

6.80

Commercial real estate



476,684



7,251

6.12



471,667



7,651

6.44



428,665



7,300

6.91

Commercial and industrial



60,019



979

6.56



48,664



820

6.69



33,606



601

7.25

Residential real estate



718,469



10,840

6.07



726,671



10,493

5.73



731,437



10,236

5.68

Consumer and other



1,629



41

10.12



1,778



47

10.49



2,890



50

7.02

Gross loans(2)



1,284,034



19,508

6.11



1,279,288



19,483

6.04



1,235,472



18,839

6.18

Total earning assets



1,526,092



20,556

5.42



1,552,499



20,625

5.27



1,389,093



19,862

5.80

Noninterest-earning assets



93,504













94,805













75,109











Total assets



1,619,596













1,647,304













1,464,202











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



58,202



43

0.30



51,259



40

0.31



54,782



49

0.36

Money market deposits



189,262



669

1.42



173,223



773

1.77



84,665



451

2.16

Time deposits



726,034



3,802

2.11



806,764



4,763

2.34



834,665



4,557

2.21

Total interest-bearing deposits



973,498



4,514

1.86



1,031,246



5,576

2.15



974,112



5,057

2.11

Borrowings



75,876



132

0.70



62,610



105

0.67



4,332



1

0.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,049,374



4,646

1.78



1,093,856



5,681

2.06



978,444



5,058

2.10

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



299,088













291,260













293,251











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



54,325













54,652













23,095











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



353,413













345,912













316,346











Shareholders' equity



216,809













207,536













169,412











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,619,596











$ 1,647,304











$ 1,464,202











Net interest income







$ 15,910











$ 14,944











$ 14,804





Net interest spread













3.64













3.21













3.70

Net interest margin













4.19













3.82













4.32







(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA



























































As of the Quarter Ended





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$ 36,477

2.9 % $ 31,739

2.7 % $ 42,106

3.3 % $ 37,132

3.1 % $ 39,435

3.5 % Commercial Real Estate



431,205

34.1



424,950

36.5



436,692

34.6



420,332

35.3



392,714

34.5

Commercial and Industrial



60,183

4.8



53,105

4.6



47,247

3.8



43,771

3.7



41,916

3.7

Residential Real Estate



734,262

58.1



651,645

56.0



733,702

58.2



687,389

57.7



662,272

58.1

Consumer and other



1,454

0.1



1,768

0.2



1,658

0.1



2,287

0.2



2,294

0.2

Gross loans

$ 1,263,581

100.0 % $ 1,163,207

100.0 % $ 1,261,405

100.0 % $ 1,190,911

100.0 % $ 1,138,631

100.0 % Unearned income



(1,978)







(2,045)







(2,359)







(2,492)







(1,977)





Allowance for loan losses



(6,859)







(6,839)







(6,850)







(6,483)







(6,526)





Net loans

$ 1,254,744





$ 1,154,323





$ 1,252,196





$ 1,181,936





$ 1,130,128







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS







































As of the Quarter Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,944

$ 12,236

$ 11,039

$ 13,633

$ 7,865

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



—



—



509



—



—

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



2,922



2,459



2,969



3,130



3,298

Total non-performing loans



13,866



14,695



14,517



16,763



11,163

Other real estate owned



423



423



423



—



—

Total non-performing assets

$ 14,289

$ 15,118

$ 14,940

$ 16,763

$ 11,163



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans



1.10 %

1.26 %

1.15 %

1.41 %

0.98 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.89



0.93



0.91



1.10



0.75

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans



49.47



46.54



47.19



38.67



58.46







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES







































As of or for the Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 6,526

$ 6,645

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



(2)



(3)



(501)



(6)



(5)

Commercial and industrial



(25)



—



—



14



—

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



7



14



134



35



124

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



(20)



11



(367)



43



119

Provision for loan losses



—



—



—



—



—

Balance, end of period

$ 6,859

$ 6,839

$ 6,850

$ 6,483

$ 6,526

Total loans at end of period

$ 1,263,581

$ 1,163,207

$ 1,261,405

$ 1,190,911

$ 1,138,631

Average loans(1)

$ 1,241,138

$ 1,236,392

$ 1,295,657

$ 1,217,943

$ 1,136,450

Net charge-offs to average loans



(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.11) %

0.01 %

0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.54



0.59



0.54



0.54



0.57







(1) Excludes loans held for sale

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-reports-earnings-for-first-quarter-2020-301046950.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.