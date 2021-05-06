METRO-HAUL demo uses ADVA’s FSP 3000 OLS in public safety showcase

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) played a key role in a demo showcasing a real-time public safety application. In the METRO-HAUL field trial, AI-based thermal-imaging and pan-tilt-zoom video cameras were used to secure a surveillance area. Advanced video analytics and active camera control require the transport of high-bandwidth video and latency-critical control traffic to a remote control center. Using the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS with flexible micro-ROADMs as well as QuadFlex™ transponders, the demo featured a programmable metro network with edge nodes for time-critical computing. Conducted at Fraunhofer HHI’s test beds in Berlin as part of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP) initiative’s METRO-HAUL project, the trial involved ADVA and several research center and university partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005044/en/

ADVA‘s FSP 3000 OLS played a vital role in the development of a programmable metro network (Photo: Business Wire)

"This METRO-HAUL demo reveals how modern metro networks with edge compute and storage functionality can support intelligent video surveillance systems to provide unprecedented power and efficiency. It also highlights how important network slicing will be in enabling the agile resource allocation needed to support high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency applications such as automated object detection and tracking,” said Achim Autenrieth, director, advanced technology, ADVA. "Built on our FSP 3000 OLS with flexible micro-ROADMs and SDN control, this showcase highlights just how much operators can now achieve by deploying disaggregated 5G infrastructure with edge computing and network slicing capabilities. It illustrates that next-generation metro networks are ready to support a new breed of high-bandwidth, low-latency applications and take safety surveillance technology to the next stage.”

In the METRO-HAUL field trial, application-aware network slicing was used for prioritized transport of critical real-time video streams. Object tracking was performed by a video management and analytics service running locally as a virtual network function, and instantiated ad-hoc on an edge-compute-enabled metro node. The demo showed a high-definition video stream automatically tracing any object crossing the perimeter of the surveillance zone. The stream was then distributed to a central location for real-time analysis and remote incident control. Managed by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller with its proven SDN domain controller, the test network enabled rapid provisioning of high-bandwidth resources and offered end-to-end latency awareness. Flexible connectivity was provided by coherent transponders and an innovative ROADM-based OLS architecture optimized for metro network demands. The demo was selected as one of the Top 10 5G PPP Infrastructure Trials and Pilots.

"Alongside partners like ADVA, we’ve been working to rapidly develop transport network slicing and open the door to a world of new applications. Enabling multi-access edge computing right where it’s needed will be key to many emerging use cases. This METRO-HAUL field trial harnessing ADVA’s open transport technology shows how it’s now possible to create flexible end-to-end architectures that interface with both 5G access and multi-Tbit elastic core networks,” said Andrew Lord, senior manager, optical research, BT. "Right now, digitalization and 5G are transforming nearly every industry, and the impact on public safety technology will be hugely significant. As ADVA’s showcase proves, tomorrow’s networks will take speed, low latency, reliability and agility to the next level, enabling mission-critical security services to process, store and analyze more data and deliver more value than ever before.”

The results from the demo will be presented at the OFC 2021 technical conference on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. (PDT), Session ID - F4H.2: https://adva.li/ofc21-latency-aware-demo.

