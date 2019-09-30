Metro Development Group Announces Partnership with Healthcare Giant AdventHealth in its New Connected City

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tampa-based developer Metro Development Group announces another "first" in the country, naming AdventHealth its exclusive health partner in the development of its Connected City in Pasco County, FL. It is the latest in groundbreaking announcements around the project, namely with the introduction of the first Crystal Lagoons amenity and the first Smart Gigabit Community built from the ground up, a distinction not found anywhere else including Silicon Valley. The partnership with AdventHealth will provide 21st century style wellness services to the community that brings high quality health care right inside the home or near the home where it is most convenient.

The yet-to-be-named Connected City is located in Pasco County east of I-75 between SR-54 to the south and SR-52 to the north. This area includes two Metro Places communities by the developer: Epperson and Mirada, where each will feature its own multi-acre Metro Lagoon and ULTRAFi high speed internet.

ULTRAFi technology allows homeowners to play, watch, game, surf and stream around their neighborhood and right inside their homes without delays or disruption. The next step is to bring that benefit to business, education, transportation and health care.

"By bringing the digital and physical worlds together, health and wellness of our residents will be at the forefront of this community's blueprint," said Greg Singleton, President of Metro Development Group. "Examples include tele-health, streamlined patient-focused medical facilities, expansion of at-home health options and the ability for healthcare professionals to collaborate with experts seamlessly around the globe."

The Health+Wellness partnership will be a three-phase plan to promote healthy living with features that offer tele-health services inside the home, a health park facility and plans for an offsite Emergency Room to serve the area's growing population.

Currently there are plans in development for a mix-use 98,000 square foot facility at the Epperson Lagoon. This modern mid-rise building will not only serve as the anchor for the new AdventHealth location at the Connected City, but will also function as a spot for private offices, shared workspaces, wellness center, café and spa – all with incredible views of sandy beaches and 7 acres of crystal clear blue water.

"AdventHealth is on the forefront of leading-edge health care services and is committed to pioneering new ways of providing care that is convenient and easily accessible to our communities. We are excited about what the future holds for innovative health care services that help people live their healthiest life possible," said Mike Schultz, President and CEO, AdventHealth West Florida Division.

In the first phase of the Health+Wellness plan, AdventHealth will provide concierge tele-health services to residents, with a wellness district planned for phase two. The wellness district will be accessible from the Crystal Lagoon and be available to both residents and destination patients.

An added bonus to this Connected City is that world-renowned leader in health technology, Philips will be designing, testing and launching new products exclusively for homeowners in Epperson and Mirada, with some pilot programs already underway. Metro Development Group and AdventHealth are confident that a resource like Philips will establish the concierge healthcare platform that residents will consider essential 5, 10, 20 years from now.

"Our goal is not to improve upon what has been done before in the Health+Wellness industry, but to totally reimagine it using technology to enhance people's lives," said Kartik Goyani, Vice President of Operations and Chief Visionary at Metro Development Group. "We are excited to work with AdventHealth and Philips to make this area a destination for health and human performance."

As the communities continue to grow, AdventHealth is committed to developing additional health care access points that fit what residents need most, where they need it most.

"In order for us to deliver on our mission of improving the lives of 3 billion people by 2030, we need to improve access to care and patient outcomes – something that can only be done by working with world class organizations, such as AdventHealth, on outreach programs that are focused on healthy living and prevention, as well as working with Metro Development Group to understand how those learnings can be practically applied in a real-world environment," said Bob Kopanic, Head of Health Systems at Philips North America. "The new wellness district will give us unprecedented insight into how we can co-create integrated solutions that will allow us to not only improve the quality of care, they will allow us to make people's lives better."

Aside from the Lagoons and this new health-focused initiative, the Connected City will boast innovative schools, libraries, WiFi parks, autonomous vehicle paths, eco-street lights, modern business/retail core and much more to make this an authentic model for 21st century living.

About Metro Development Group

A Tampa-based company founded in 2003, Metro Development Group is committed to bringing some of the most innovative technologies and amenities to homebuilders and homebuyers. With the introduction of the Connected City, Metro Places, ULTRAFi and Metro Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons, Metro continues to be the gold standard in the development of master planned communities. For more information, visit http://www.MetroDevelopmentGroup.com

About AdventHealth West Florida Division (Formerly Florida Hospital)

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as three freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER and AdventHealth TimberRidge ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy and home health care. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

