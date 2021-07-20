SMI 11’946 0.7%  SPI 15’367 0.6%  Dow 34’567 1.8%  DAX 15’216 0.6%  Euro 1.0856 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’956 0.7%  Gold 1’810 -0.2%  Bitcoin 27’334 -3.6%  Dollar 0.9217 0.4%  Öl 69.2 0.7% 
20.07.2021 19:53:00

Metro Denver Firm Lerch Bates Announces Strategic Acquisition of AXIS Facades USA

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lerch Bates Inc., headquartered in Englewood, Colo., announced today it has completed the acquisition of AXIS Facades USA, a recognized expert in façade and curtain wall design based in San Diego, California. The acquisition broadens and strengthens Lerch Bates' global leadership in technical consulting services for the built environment, which includes vertical transportation, façade access, building logistics and building enclosure consulting.

LB Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lerch Bates)

"As one of very few global technical consulting services firms that is an ESOP, we are thrilled to bring on AXIS Facades USA as employee-owners with us," said Lerch Bates CEO Bart Stephan. "This acquisition allows Lerch Bates to offer an even wider range of services to our clients looking for comprehensive technical expertise from a single, expert source," he said.

AXIS Facades USA brings a superior track record of assisting owners, developers and architects in the design and construction of complex building facades around the world. The AXIS acquisition follows the January 2020 acquisition of PIE Consulting and Engineering by Lerch Bates. These strategic expansions are designed to fulfill the firm's mission to provide technical consulting services that combine a wide breadth of service with an unmatched depth of expertise.

"While Lerch Bates is growing our service offerings, we remain the oldest, largest and most technically capable elevator and escalator consulting firm in the world. We've recently expanded into new markets, added new major clients, and anticipate staff growth of 10-20% over the next two years," said Eric Rupe, President of Lerch Bates Inc.

With the acquisition of AXIS Facades USA, Lerch Bates will serve its clients through more than 35 locations throughout the United States and five offices internationally. Operations will be co-located with Lerch Bates personnel in Southern California and other key Lerch Bates offices in strategically important architectural markets. The new entity will operate as: Lerch Bates Enclosures, formerly AXIS Facades.

ABOUT Lerch Bates

Lerch Bates, headquartered in metropolitan Denver, Colo., is a global technical consulting services firm with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East and India. For more than 74 years, with elevator consulting as its cornerstone, Lerch Bates has advised architects, developers, building investors, owners and managers on the design, sustainability and continuous use of a wide spectrum of building systems for any size or type of building. Lerch Bates operates Lerch Bates Asia Pacific Limited, a holding company in Hong Kong, Lerch Bates (China) Limited, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, China and Dewar Partnership in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.lerchbates.com.  

ABOUT AXIS Facades

AXIS Facades USA is a specialty provider of building façade design and construction services. Founded in 1987, AXIS professionals serve development and design clients globally from their headquarters in San Diego California. For more information, visit www.facades.com.

Contact

Lerch Bates Inc.
Jeff Marsh, 303-795-7956
jeff.marsh@lerchbates.com 
www.lerchbates.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-denver-firm-lerch-bates-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-axis-facades-usa-301337754.html

SOURCE Lerch Bates

﻿

