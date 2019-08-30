Methanol Manufacturing Facility Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Released

KALAMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) for the proposed construction and operation of the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility was released today by the co-lead agencies, Port of Kalama and Cowlitz County.

"The publication of the FSEIS is the culmination of years of comprehensive input, careful analysis and a meticulous regulatory review process," said Mark Wilson, Port of Kalama Executive Director. "We are grateful to the many people who have helped shape this project."

The FSEIS includes additional analysis and consideration of mitigation for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions attributable to the project and identifies any changes to the project design that might affect conclusions in the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS).

The project's groundbreaking mitigation plan voluntarily offsets all in-state GHG emissions from the facility. The plan also creates partnerships with stakeholders and experts in GHG mitigation and climate impacts to implement the program. The mitigation plan, along with displaced emissions from alternative methanol technologies, would significantly reduce global GHG emissions.

The FSEIS also contains responses to substantive comments received during the comment period.

The timing for agency decisions and actions is currently undetermined. No agency decisions will be made until at least seven days after the FSEIS issuance.

How to Review the FSEIS

The FSEIS is available for viewing and downloading at: kalamamfgfacilitysepa.com. Copies of the document are also available for review at the following locations:



Port of Kalama Administrative Office: 110 West Marine Drive, Kalama, Wa.

Cowlitz County Department of Building & Planning: 207 4th Avenue N., Suite 119, Kelso, WA.

Kalama Public Library, 312 North First, Kalama, Wa.

Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana Street, Longview, Wa.

Kelso Public Library, 351 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso, Wa.

Copies of the FSEIS may be requested from the Port. Fees apply for printed copies.

About the Project

Northwest Innovation Works, LLC (NWIW) proposes to develop and operate a natural gas-to-methanol production plant and storage facilities on approximately 90 acres at the Port of Kalama. Natural gas will be delivered to the methanol plant via a proposed new transmission pipeline. Methanol will be loaded on to ships at a new dock that will be owned by the Port. The methanol will be used to produce olefins, which are the primary components in the production of consumer products, such as medical devices, glasses, clothing, cell phones, furniture and many other products.

# # #

SOURCE Port of Kalama