Metcal to Launch New Line of Best-in-Class Performance Soldering Systems

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in benchtop soldering for electronics and industrial manufacturing, today announced its new line of hand soldering systems with market-leading performance and adjustable temperature.

The new GT family of soldering systems utilizes patent-pending technology for significant performance advantages, which enables customers to realize both higher throughput and improved quality of products on their electronics production line.

The GT90 and GT120 are single port soldering stations utilizing 90 and 120-watt power supplies respectively and offer best in class performance. Both systems are compatible with a large variety of tips to handle standard and micro components. Additionally, the GT120 is ideal for ultra-high thermal demand applications at a fraction of the cost of competing high-performance units.

"The GT120 is the highest performing and most versatile soldering station available in the market today, and provides the ability to handle the tiniest of components and the most demanding thermal load applications. It is ideal for production soldering, R&D labs, applications with extremely high thermal loads and soldering under a microscope," said Joshua Edberg, Director of Marketing for Metcal.

Both units are supplied with an external power supply, allowing for a more compact design to save space on the bench, and improve the quality and life of the system. They also offer an intuitive user interface, password-protected programs for temperature lockout and range selection, as well as a USB port to update software and power peripherals such as fans, lights, cameras or even a cell phone.

For more information about any of Metcal's electronics assembly bench tool solutions, visit www.metcal.com. And for additional information about the GT family of soldering systems, please visit http://info.okinternational.com/gt90-gt120.

About Metcal:

Metcal is a benchtop solutions expert that has delivered broad value to customers since its Silicon Valley beginnings in 1982. Offering unrivalled performance, risk mitigation, and ROI, we give electronics manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical devices and military sectors the tools—and the confidence—they need to develop faster, safer, more advanced products. Metcal provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing applications. For more information, visit www.metcal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

