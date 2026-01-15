MetaVia Aktie 131722007 / US64132R4048
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.01.2026 21:30:29
MetaVia Stock Slides After Pricing Public Offering
(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) shares traded at $3.4050, down 39.03% or $2.18 lower, after the company announced the pricing of an $8.1 million underwritten public offering.
The offering consists of common stock and accompanying Series C and Series D warrants, priced at $3.10 per unit, with gross proceeds expected to total approximately $8.1 million before fees and expenses. MetaVia said the funds will be used for working capital and to advance its clinical pipeline, including the development of its obesity treatment candidate DA-1726. The underwriters were also granted a 45-day option to purchase additional shares and warrants.
On the day of the announcement, MTVA opened sharply lower, fell to intraday lows near $3.30, and traded significantly below its previous close of $5.58. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.
Trading volume spiked well above recent averages, highlighting heightened selling pressure following the capital raise announcement.
MetaVia's 52-week range is approximately $3.10 to $25.20, underscoring significant volatility tied to financing activity and clinical-stage biotech risk.
Nachrichten zu MetaVia Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MetaVia Inc
Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst nach Rekord etwas fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehe stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich wechselhaft. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag höher. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.