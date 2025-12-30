Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.12.2025 22:48:32

Meta's Manus AI Acquisition Could Reach $2.5 Bln As Enterprise AI Push Accelerates

Meta Platforms
519.86 CHF -0.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Meta's (META) agreement to acquire Manus AI may be valued at around $2.5 billion, including employee retention packages, according to people familiar with the transaction.

Manus AI was valued at about $500 million when it raised $75 million in a Series B round in May, making the reported deal size a striking example of how artificial intelligence has reshaped startup exit valuations. The company is said to have reached more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue within months of launching its product.

The acquisition drew attention because of Manus AI's origins in China, although the firm is headquartered in Singapore and relocated its roughly 100 China-based employees shortly after the funding round.

Manus AI develops a general-purpose AI agent designed to handle practical business tasks such as market research, coding, data analysis, and résumé screening, moving beyond traditional chatbot or workflow tools. The product is sold on a subscription basis to corporate customers.

The transaction would mark Meta's first major move into enterprise AI services, positioning the company more directly against rivals such as Salesforce, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI in the race to commercialise agent-based artificial intelligence.

Industry observers note that Meta's history of data privacy controversies and regulatory scrutiny could influence how readily businesses adopt its enterprise AI offerings, making customer trust a key factor to watch as the deal progresses.

META currently trades at $11.46 or 12.7% higher on the NasdaqCM.