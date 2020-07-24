Metamaterial Releases First Quarter 2020 Results

HALIFAX, NS, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, yesterday released first quarter 2020 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q1 2020 Shareholder Letter.

The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The filing of the interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 cures the filing default announced on July 16, 2020, and eliminates the need for a management cease trade order in connection with such default. No management cease trade order was issued in connection with this default.

"We are pleased with the progress we are making as META transitions from a development stage platform company, moving toward volume production of products and components for applications in multiple end markets. In Q1, customer funded development revenue tripled year-over-year, and we are engaged with a strong pipeline of project opportunities with global companies," said George Palikaras, President and CEO.

Metamaterial has also filed Amended and Restated Financial Statements (the "Amended FS") and Management Discussion and Analysis (the "Amended MD&A") of Metamaterial Technologies Inc. ("MTI") predecessor to its wholly-owned subsidiary Metacontinental Inc., for the year ended December 31, 2019 to correct for an error relating to the accounting for deferred taxes on the acquisition of Medical Wireless Sensing Ltd. ("MediWise") which was completed during the year ended December 31, 2018. It was subsequently determined that the original accounting for the acquisition was correct and did not require restatement. The 2018 comparative financial information has been updated in the Amended FS and Amended MD&A to reflect the original accounting for the Mediwise acquisition, resulting in a decrease to the equity and asset balances as the correction eliminates goodwill on the acquisition and increases the amount assigned to intangible assets, resulting in an increase in the net loss previously reported.

Other than as expressly set forth in the Amended FS and Amended MD&A, neither the Amended FS nor the Amended MD&A purport to update or restate the information in the original financial statements or MD&A or reflect any events that occurred after the date of the filing of the original financial statements or MD&A.

