Metamaterial Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

HALIFAX, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT), announced today that Mayank Mahajan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

George Palikaras, President and CEO stated "On behalf of the META team and the Company's Board of Directors we wish Mr. Mahajan the best in his future endeavors." Palikaras further commented "Management will commence an executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mahajan has agreed to stay on through June 19th, 2020 to assist in the transition."

The Company will be announcing the appointment of a new Corporate Secretary in the near future.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies; holographic, lithographic and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.

