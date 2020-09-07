METALTECH And AUTOMEX 2020 To Go All Virtual, Physical Shows Move To 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration and feedbacks from the exhibitors and stakeholders, Informa Markets, the organiser of METALTECH & AUTOMEX, have officially announced the rescheduling of both events. The two global metalworking and automation physical events, originally scheduled to take place from 10 to 13 November 2020 at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur, will resume on 23 to 26 June 2021.

The decision was made in light of the uncertainties currently posed by the global pandemic and the subsequent travel control measures that disrupted most business activities and restrained the participation of international exhibitors and visitors to the physical event. Influential players from the Malaysian manufacturing industry have echoed their support to METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2021, promising a greater comeback to the show floor.

"All industries worldwide are affected by this pandemic. Given the continuing uncertainties for professional events to take place effectively in June matched with our desire to host an excellent event for our community, we have made the difficult but responsible decision to postpone METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2020. In the meanwhile, adapting to the new norm of digitisation, METALTECH & AUTOMEX also is proud to bring debut our virtual exhibition this year to ensure our stakeholders are able to conduct business and continue the industry conversation," said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in Malaysia.

We are also pleased to launch the first-ever METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2020 Virtual Exhibition aimed to keep the all-important Malaysian Manufacturing Industry connected with our prestigious brands while assisting industry players and manufacturers to collaborate, sharing best practices and adopt a cost-effective methods in growing their businesses digitally. METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2020 Virtual Exhibition will be held from 10 - 12 November 2020, starting from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX Virtual Exhibition is designed to replicate the appearance of a live event which creates a virtual presence of exhibiting brands to ensure a realistic and immersive experience for both exhibitors and visitors to connect in a non-restricted virtual space. Customised exhibition booths and structures are available across the platform, where visitors can conveniently visit and browse the exhibitor's offerings.

In addition, the virtual exhibition includes an interactive online business matching platform where buyers can engage in a meaningful real-time conversation and information sharing with all the exhibitors through a one-on-one session in a live chatroom.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX Virtual Exhibition is expected to draw more than 1,000 virtual visitors along with over 100 participating companies.

Visitor Registration for the Virtual Exhibition will be made available on mid-September 2020. Please visit www.metaltech.com.my and www.automex.com.my or email marketing@metaltech.com.my for more information.

For the past decade, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has pioneered the growth of metalworking, machinery, robotics and automation industry in Malaysia being the first dedicated business event to represents various sectors of the manufacturing industry including electrical & electronics, automotives, aviation, food & beverages, plastics & rubbers, pharmaceuticals and medical technology.

METALTECH & AUTOMEX are encouraging both exhibitors and visitors to take advantage of the newly launched METALTECH Digital Product Showcase. The innovative new platform will function as an e-catalogue that allows buyers to browse all exhibitor offerings before attending the event.

