Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’132 0.8%  SPI 18’055 0.9%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’200 1.0%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’742 1.1%  Gold 4’333 -0.2%  Bitcoin 68’038 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7943 0.0%  Öl 59.7 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Sika41879292Helvetia Baloise46664220Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Alphabet A29798540
Top News
Keine NVIDIA-Aktien mehr: Warum die SoftBank ihre Position vollständig aufgelöst hat
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Geldmarkt-ETFs: Funktionsweise, Chancen und Risiken
Handelskrieg, KI & Politik: Die Markttreiber 2026 laut Allianz Global Investors
Suche...

TimkenSteel Aktie 23724396 / US8873991033

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.12.2025 03:14:44

Metallus Union Members Reject Second Tentative Labor Agreement

TimkenSteel
16.00 EUR -1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Metallus (MTUS) announced that members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1123 have voted not to ratify the second tentative labor agreement reached between the company and union leadership on December 4, 2025.

The proposed agreement offered wage increases throughout its term, including annual raises and additional premiums for specialized roles. It also included comprehensive healthcare coverage—medical, prescription, dental, and vision benefits—with minimal employee costs and no increases in copays or coinsurance. In addition, the agreement sought to enhance work-life benefits by introducing paid parental leave, additional personal time, and improved retirement contributions.

The current labor agreement, which had previously been extended until January 29, 2026, remains in effect. It covers approximately 1,200 bargaining employees at Metallus' Canton, Ohio operations.