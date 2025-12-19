TimkenSteel Aktie 23724396 / US8873991033
19.12.2025 03:14:44
Metallus Union Members Reject Second Tentative Labor Agreement
(RTTNews) - Metallus (MTUS) announced that members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1123 have voted not to ratify the second tentative labor agreement reached between the company and union leadership on December 4, 2025.
The proposed agreement offered wage increases throughout its term, including annual raises and additional premiums for specialized roles. It also included comprehensive healthcare coverage—medical, prescription, dental, and vision benefits—with minimal employee costs and no increases in copays or coinsurance. In addition, the agreement sought to enhance work-life benefits by introducing paid parental leave, additional personal time, and improved retirement contributions.
The current labor agreement, which had previously been extended until January 29, 2026, remains in effect. It covers approximately 1,200 bargaining employees at Metallus' Canton, Ohio operations.
