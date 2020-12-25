SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0847 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’460 1.5%  Dollar 0.8894 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
25.12.2020 17:06:00

Metallica Catalog Arrives In Highest Quality Audio For The First Time On TIDAL

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform TIDAL announced the entire catalog from the legendary metal band Metallica is now streaming for TIDAL members in the U.S. Metallica's catalog is now available in the highest quality sound for the first time ever on TIDAL. HiFi members have the added benefit of listening to iconic albums like "Master of Puppets" and "Ride The Lightning" in TIDAL Masters—as flawless as they sounded in the mastering suite and exactly as the artists intended. 

TIDAL Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TIDAL) (PRNewsfoto/TIDAL)

To celebrate the legacy of these thrash-metal titans, TIDAL's editorial team has curated the band's classic tracks into playlists including Essentials, Live Essentials, the decade-by-decade Evolution (80's, 90's & 21st Centuryand more. At TIDAL Magazine, hard-rock authority Ian Christe, author of the definitive metal history Sound of the Beast, has crafted a special essay detailing Metallica's enduring influence. Metal fans can explore more of TIDAL's extensive catalog with playlists like Hot Rocks, The Metallist and Metal Classics.

Just in time to enjoy using the new electronics you were gifted, TIDAL's full array of features are available across platforms and devices like: Plex, Roku, Amazon Alexa, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos (Complete list here). 

TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer music fans unlimited access to its extensive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of expertly curated playlists by TIDAL's seasoned editorial team and endless artist radio stations. Both Premium and HiFi members can enjoy elevated listening with album commentary from artists like Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and U2, animated artwork and performances with more interaction and dimension.

TIDAL is also extending holiday cheer with a limited-time 4 months of any TIDAL plan for $4 offer. New customers are eligible to sign up for four months of any TIDAL for $4.00, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student and Military, now through January 8, 2021. To redeem the offer, new members can head to TIDAL.com/holiday-offer.  Following the four-month limited holiday membership, members can continue their subscription at $9.99/month for Premium and $19.99/month for HiFi – discounts are available for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 (Premium) or $29.99 (HiFi)). 

About TIDAL
TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 56 countries, the streaming service has more than 70 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in Premium and HiFi tiers—recordings which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings, and Dolby Atmos Music.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metallica-catalog-arrives-in-highest-quality-audio-for-the-first-time-on-tidal-301198492.html

SOURCE TIDAL

