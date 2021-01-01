SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’792 1.6%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 03:54:00

Metalex Closes Third Tranche of Private Placement

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to news releases on December 11 and 17, 2020, Metalex Ventures Ltd. (MTX: TSXV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the third tranche of its private placement (the "Placement"), resulting in gross proceeds of $530,500.  This tranche consisted of the issuance of 2,700,000 flow through shares ("the shares") and 4,300,000 non flow through units ("the units").  The shares were sold at a price of $0.085 per share and units were sold at a price of $0.07 per unit; each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half warrant.  Each full warrant entitles the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a term of two years.

All securities issued in the Placement are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2021. Finders' fees of $37,135 were paid and 619,706 finders' warrants were issued in connection with this tranche of the Placement.  Finders' warrants have the same terms as the Placement warrants.

Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to the upcoming exploration program on the Company's Quebec properties, as well as for general working capital of the Company.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Charles Fipke
Chairman

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.  Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration and financing results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks.  The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  In particular there is no assurance that the Offering detailed herein will complete in full or at all. Metalex undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Metalex Ventures Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Swisscom-Präsident stellt Mehrheitsbeteiligung des Bundes infrage
SNB hat im dritten Quartal Devisen im Gegenwert von 11,0 Milliarden erworben
Vom Wall-Street-Liebling zum gefallenen Börsenstar: Das Auf und Ab von Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola
Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
4. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Nach Airbnb- und DoorDash-IPOs: Goldman-CEO besorgt angesichts euphorischer Privatanleger
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
Swiss stockt Pilotenlöhne auch oberhalb der Kurzarbeitsgrenze auf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit