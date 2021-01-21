Metal Recycling Market Size Worth $1.4 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal recycling market size projected to reach USD 1.4 trillion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing emphasis on circular economy and growing environmental awareness are the major factors that are likely to propel the market growth over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific captured the largest revenue share of 67% in 2019, in terms of volume, as the region is the largest producer of metals in the world

Steel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2027 owing to abundant availability of steel scrap from automobiles

The construction application segment led the market with a volume share of approximately 47% in 2019, owing to high spending in the construction sector in emerging economies of Asia Pacific

Consumer goods is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising demand for metal products in this sector

Aluminum was the second-largest recycled product in 2019 owing to the high demand for aluminum for the production of lightweight vehicles

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Metal Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Aluminum, Steel, Copper), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-recycling-market

International efforts to enhance global recycling capabilities and the increasing availability of obsolete scrap is likely to promote industry growth in the long term. In terms of volume, steel is the most recycled metal than other materials. This is owing to the abundant availability of steel scrap. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to cause a severe decline in the demand for 2020.

Furthermore, the growing consumption of metal in end-use industries is also likely to play a major role in driving market growth. For instance, steel is largely consumed in the automotive, construction, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods industries. Aluminum recycling is also gaining significant momentum as recycling aluminum saves over 90% energy compared to its primary production.

Metal manufacturers are increasingly promoting recycling as an effective way to address the problem of resource scarcity and mitigate environmental impact associated with the production process. The industry is garnering significant pace as economically viable recovery of metals from the sorted recyclates is now feasible.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027. Proper waste management and rapid urbanization are the major factors that are likely to trigger industry growth in APAC. The growing manufacturing sector in India, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Indonesia is leading to increased production activities, thereby boosting the demand for metal recycling.

Grand View Research has segmented the global metal recycling market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Metal Recycling Product Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Steel



Aluminum



Copper



Others

Metal Recycling Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Construction



Automotive



Consumer Goods



Industrial Goods

Metal Recycling Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





Russia





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Metal Recycling Market

European Metal recycling

CMC

Utah Metal Works

GFG Alliance

Norsk Hydro ASA

Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Novelis

Tata Steel

Sims Metal Management Limited.

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Acoustic Insulation Market – The global acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 9.33 billion in 2015. Increasing awareness regarding noise pollution, health awareness, and rising standard of living are likely to have a remarkable impact on the global acoustic insulation industry growth .

The global acoustic insulation market size was valued at in 2015. Increasing awareness regarding noise pollution, health awareness, and rising standard of living are likely to have a remarkable impact on the global acoustic insulation industry growth Weathering Steel Market – The global weathering steel market size was USD 987.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025.

The global weathering steel market size was in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Heat Treated Steel Plates Market– The global heat treated steel plates market size was valued at more than USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg