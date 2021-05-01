SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

01.05.2021 01:00:00

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Update | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Procurement Research Report

The Metal Fabrication Equipment market will register an incremental spend of about USD 25.92 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Metal Fabrication Equipment sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Request a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Metal Fabrication Equipment market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Metal Fabrication Equipment pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

Insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3.15%-4.15%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Metal Fabrication Equipment TCO (total cost of ownership).
  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Metal Fabrication Equipment suppliers listed in this report:
This Metal Fabrication Equipment procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
  • MachineWeb Inc.
  • AMADA CO. LTD.
  • Okuma Corp.
  • DMG MORI CO. LTD.
  • JTEKT Corp.
  • General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp.
  • KENNAMETAL INC.
  • Sandvik AB
  • Colfax Corp.

Related Report on Heavy Industry Include:

  • Industrial Heat Exchangers Sourcing and Procurement Report
  • Cooling Tower Sourcing and Procurement Report
  • Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers Sourcing and Procurement Report

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment,

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-fabrication-equipment-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-update--spendedge-301281042.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

30.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Gute Nachrichten aus den USA reichen nicht mehr
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
30.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – An Widerstandslinie
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie letztlich im Minus: Nestlé kauft US-Vitaminhersteller Bountiful
Türkei verbietet Zahlungen mit Cyberdevisen: Kryptobörse kollabiert
Swiss Re-Aktie sehr stark: Swiss Re kehrt in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Meinung geändert? - Chinas Zentralbank bewertet Bitcoin jetzt als "Investment-Alternative"
PolyPeptide-Aktien mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Wall Street schlussendlich fester -- SMI fällt letztlich zurück -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS könnte Kandidatur von VR Gottschling wohl zurückziehen
CS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Zurückhaltung bei Kohle-Finanzierung gefordert - CEO bedauert jüngste Ereignisse
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen sehr schwach ins Wochenende

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit