Metadata.io to Present AI-Powered Marketing Operations Technology at NYC AdTech.Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io (https://www.metadata.io/), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, will share how B2B marketers are meeting growing demands for MQLs and pipeline at scale with its patented automatic marketing operations technology at NYC AdTech.Connect. The event takes place in New York City on September 12, 2019. Gil Allouche, CEO at Metadata.io, will present to an audience of investors, AdTech peers, and potential customers.

Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ) - the AI-powered demand-generation platform for B2B paid media campaigns. (PRNewsfoto/Metadata.io)

"AdTech.connect offers a great opportunity to connect with investors and other start-ups in the AdTech space," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "I look forward to sharing Metadata's story of how we are transforming marketing operations and how our customers are generating MQLs and predictable pipeline that was previously unattainable."

More Details on Allouche's Presentation:

What:  

Augmenting the Human Marketer with AI




Allouche will share how Metadata built an AI-first platform that plugs into and automatically orchestrates marketing automation platforms and tools at scale, alleviating marketers from time-consuming manual work that delivers minimal outputs. Allouche will also discuss how Metadata's patented AI-engine changes how marketing operations are done by automatically targeting, experimenting, running operational tasks and optimizing in real-time. He will offer examples of how its technology has risen in the AdTech space by massively scaling MQLs and ROI.



When: 

Sept. 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. EDT



Where:

 NYC AdTech.connect


New York, NY

About Metadata
Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io.

Contact:
Guy Murrel
gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com
303-581-7760

 

