03.08.2020 09:03:00

Metabolon Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Metabolomic insights will support the leading science and technology company in advancement of its drug early development programs across therapeutic areas

MUNICH, Germany and MORRISVILLE, North Carolina, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operates its biopharmaceuticals business in the U.S. and Canada as EMD Serono.

As a partner for exploratory metabolomics Metabolon will support clinical & translational research projects across therapeutic areas. The agreement is effective August 3rd, 2020.

"We are very happy that Merck KGaA, a global biopharma specialty innovator, has selected Metabolon to help further the advancement of their important work in bringing innovative therapeutics to patients," said Michael Rasche, President & General Manager of Metabolon's International Business.  "We believe our proprietary Precision Metabolomics™ solution can provide Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany, with actionable insights that will inform decision-making and enable novel discoveries in their early phase drug development programs.  The execution of this long-term agreement is another important recognition of Metabolon as a world-class metabolomics solution provider."

Metabolomics reflects biochemical activity within cells – and therefore more accurately represents a system's real-time interaction with a treatment than other more traditional technologies.  This real-time, in vivo view provides drug developers with a comprehensive way to "fingerprint" the model system and help accelerate decision-making by clarifying the mechanism of action (MOA) and identifying pharmacodynamic, efficacy and response biomarkers.

Through this collaboration, Metabolon will perform global metabolomics and provide full biological interpretation and analysis of the results to illuminate biomarkers and biochemical pathways observed, with a goal of improving both the speed and yield of Merck KGaA's, Darmstadt, Germany, drug development pipeline.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics is the key to understanding biology, health, wellness and disease. All biological systems, including humans, are continually fueling a collection of chemical reactions. At its core, metabolomics is the large-scale study of small molecules, called metabolites, that comprise the metabolome. The science reveals the definitive representation of the phenotype of any biological system by measuring inputs from internal and external factors such as health, disease, nutrition, microbiome, medication, pollution, etc. As innovation in other life sciences areas has slowed, metabolomics is proving to be the next frontier in supporting research organizations in their understanding of the influences of genes, microbiome, diet, lifestyle and drug treatment on the state of health and progression of disease.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc., is the global leader in revealing new biological insights through metabolomics by harnessing the power of its Precision Metabolomics™ Platform to provide biological insights of disease state and physiological reactions in the present time. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics solutions from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. Leveraging one of the world's most diverse and rich patient data sets, Metabolon is equipped to deliver biologically relevant insights to address some of the most difficult and pressing questions in the life sciences, helping to accelerate research and product development success in the biopharma, population health, consumer products, wellness and academic research sectors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina and has an International Headquarter in Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

 

