13.06.2025 00:48:46

Meta Sues Developer Behind AI "Nudify" App For Running Harmful Ads On Its Platforms

Meta Platforms
563.61 CHF -2.83%
(RTTNews) - Meta has filed a lawsuit against Hong Kong-based Joy Timeline HK Ltd., the developer of the controversial app CrushAI, which uses artificial intelligence to generate nonconsensual, sexualized images.

The suit, filed in Hong Kong, accuses the company of violating Meta's advertising policies by promoting the app through Facebook and Instagram ads despite repeated removals and enforcement actions.

According to Meta, Joy Timeline made multiple attempts to bypass its ad review systems, prompting legal action to permanently block the company from advertising on its platforms. "This lawsuit reflects the seriousness with which we view this abuse and our commitment to protecting our community," Meta said in a statement, vowing to continue pursuing legal remedies against platform misuse.

CrushAI and similar "nudify" apps, which digitally undress individuals—often targeting women and celebrities have drawn widespread criticism for fueling online harassment, extortion, and child exploitation. A CBS News investigation recently uncovered hundreds of such ads on Meta's platforms, some of which remained visible even after removal efforts.

In response, Meta has strengthened its enforcement tools, deploying new technology to detect and block harmful ads even those that don't explicitly feature nudity and sharing threat intelligence with other tech firms.

The company also reported taking down four coordinated networks operating these ads and continues to work with internal experts and external partners to counter emerging evasion tactics.

Amid rising pressure from lawmakers and researchers, Meta says it will remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to curb the spread of exploitative AI applications and protect user safety.

