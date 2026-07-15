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Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

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16.07.2026 00:12:15

Meta Sued Over Claims AI-Driven Layoffs Discriminated Against Disabled Workers

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(RTTNews) - Twenty-six current and former Meta Platforms Inc. (META) employees have sued the social media company, alleging that artificial intelligence-powered tools used during its recent layoffs unfairly targeted workers with disabilities, those on medical or family leave, and pregnant employees.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Oakland, California, claims Meta relied on AI-assisted systems to rank employees for layoffs, using factors such as productivity, AI tool usage and performance metrics.

The plaintiffs argue these measures unfairly disadvantaged workers whose output was reduced because they were on protected leave or had approved workplace accommodations.

According to the complaint, Meta used several internal systems, including its "Metamate" large language model, AI-powered knowledge tools, productivity scores based on employee activity, and dashboards tracking AI adoption.

Employees were reportedly classified by categories such as "AI Native," "AI First," and "AI Enabled," with AI usage forming part of the evaluation process.

The plaintiffs, who were informed in May that their jobs would be eliminated beginning July 22, are seeking a court order to temporarily halt the layoffs while they pursue their claims through individual arbitration, as required under Meta's employment agreements. They are also requesting an independent audit of the AI-assisted selection process.

Meta denied the allegations, saying the claims lack merit. A company spokesperson said workforce and organizational decisions "were and are made by people, not AI."

The lawsuit alleges violations of federal laws protecting workers from disability, pregnancy and medical leave discrimination, as well as California and New York City laws requiring employers to test automated decision-making systems for bias.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4297 18.12.2026 153822385
Long 12.0526 18.12.2026 155499255
Long 38.7404 18.09.2026 155497000
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.0437 11.92 158150356
Long 11.5323 6.26 158150353
Long 13.9068 4.82 158726086
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.7796 10.43 144994901
Short 11.2921 4.86 156348727
Short 15.0657 2.58 155495409
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -24.02 150316530
Long 10 -14.53 150316532
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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