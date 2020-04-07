07.04.2020 00:30:00

Meta Special Aerospace Supports Medical Community of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSA donated over 4,600 nitrile gloves in multiple sizes to the foundation on Monday. These gloves will be distributed across the St. Anthony medical network.

"Meta Special Aerospace is happy to be able to give back to our community during this time of need. The caregivers and medical personnel are giving tirelessly to our community and we wanted to do all we could to support that work," says Mike Bowen, VP Aviation Services, Meta Special Aerospace.

The medical community has been hit hard since the global outbreak of COVID-19. It's been an incredibly stressful time for those who work on the front lines of health care. Longer hours, weeks, and limited supplies have only added to this stress. Now more than ever, it's important for the community to come together and support the medical industry during this time of need.

"Support from community partners, such as Meta Special Aerospace, is monumental in helping our team of caregivers continue to serve and help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis," says Randy Cassimus, Director of Annual Giving, SSM Health St. Anthony Foundation.

Learn more about Meta Special Aerospace at http://www.metaspecialaerospace.com.

 

SOURCE Meta Special Aerospace

