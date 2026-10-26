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26.10.2026 22:37:22
Meta Plans To Raise Up To $95 Bln To Fund AI Expansion
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) plans to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising as the Facebook parent ramps up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.
The company launched public offerings worth about $35 billion in common and preferred stock and plans a separate at-the-market share sale program of up to $60 billion. The larger program is expected to begin after Meta's new nonvoting Class C shares start trading in the first quarter of 2027.
Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom have expressed interest in investing up to a combined $5 billion in Meta's Class A shares. Meta shares fell about 1.4 percent in morning trading.
Meta has committed about $825 billion in future spending, largely for data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud computing. The company recorded negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.63 billion a year earlier.
Meta recently raised the lower end of its 2026 capital expenditure forecast, putting the range at $135 billion to $145 billion.
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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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