Meta Pauses Global Rollout Of $799 Ray-Ban Display Glasses As U.S. Demand Outstrips Supply

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) has postponed the international launch of its Ray-Ban Display AI glasses, citing limited inventories and unexpectedly strong demand in the United States.

The company said interest since the product's debut last fall has pushed waitlists well into 2026, forcing it to halt planned early-year rollouts in the U.K., France, Italy, and Canada while it prioritises U.S. orders and reassesses overseas availability.

The $799 glasses, unveiled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in September, are Meta's first consumer-ready AI eyewear. They allow users to view content and respond to messages and are operated through a neural wristband.

Meta has been working with EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban's parent, since 2019 and renewed the partnership last year, with the eyewear group already reporting revenue benefits from the collaboration.

The delay comes as competition heats up in the smart-glasses space, with Alphabet backing a partnership with Warby Parker and reports that OpenAI is exploring similar hardware with Apple.

META currently trades at $659.43, or 0.1% higher on the NasdaqGS.