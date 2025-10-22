Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.10.2025 00:01:25

Meta Cuts 600 Jobs In AI Unit Amid Push For Leaner Operations And Faster Progress

Meta Platforms
585.20 CHF -0.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - About 600 workers in Meta Platforms' artificial intelligence division will be let go as part of a larger initiative to expedite decision-making and streamline operations.

Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, who joined the company in June after Meta's $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, announced the layoffs in a memo, which a Meta spokesperson confirmed.

Although the recently established TBD Lab will not be impacted, the layoffs will impact employees in Meta's AI infrastructure, Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research, and product-related divisions.

Employees in the United States were informed on Wednesday morning that their termination was scheduled for November 21.

In addition to the 16 weeks of severance pay, Meta will also give two extra weeks for every year of service. Affected employees are urged to apply for other internal positions, the company stated.

According to reports, CEO Mark Zuckerberg became impatient with Meta's sluggish AI advancements following conflicting responses to its Llama 4 models. By cutting red tape and facilitating quicker decision-making, the reorganization seeks to make the AI team "more agile," according to Wang.

Meta is still making significant investments in AI in spite of the layoffs, including a recent $27 billion deal with Blue Owl Capital to finance its Hyperion data center in Louisiana.