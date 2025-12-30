Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.12.2025 02:31:00

Meta Acquires AI Startup Manus; Terms Undisclosed

Meta Platforms
521.02 CHF 0.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms has acquired Manus, an AI startup headquartered in Singapore and founded by Chinese entrepreneurs. Manus specializes in developing advanced artificial intelligence systems that conduct deep research and perform a wide range of tasks for paying users. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition marks Meta's continued investment in expanding its AI capabilities. By integrating Manus's technology, Meta aims to strengthen its portfolio of services that support both consumers and businesses in leveraging AI-driven solutions.

Manus confirmed that it will maintain its product subscription service, available through its app and website. The company also stated that it will continue operating from its headquarters in Singapore.

"Joining Meta allows us to build on a stronger, more sustainable foundation without changing how Manus works or how decisions are made," said Xiao Hong, CEO of Manus.

