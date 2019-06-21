Messer's New Atmosphere Control Solutions Featured at PowderMet 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At PowderMet 2019, Messer, (booth #508) will feature two new innovative atmosphere control solutions for the additive manufacturing of quality powder metal components and will also present a paper on control systems for sintering atmospheres that can improve process repeatability.

PowderMet, the international conference on powder metallurgy and particulate materials, will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, June 24-25.

"Messer provides a range of industrial gases, delivery and control systems and process consulting across the powder-metal manufacturing chain," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Messer North America. "We're looking forward to sharing our expertise related to powder metallurgy and hot isostatic pressing."

A new name at PowderMet, Messer is now one of the largest privately-owned industrial gas companies in North and South America with over 70 production facilities in five countries. The company offers efficient industrial gas solutions for powder making, additive manufacturing (AM) and post processing.

To get in touch, visit Messer at booth #508 or call 800-755-9277.

About Messer

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messer-us.com.

Atmosphere Control Systems for Powder Metals

Messer will feature new atmosphere control systems for producing high quality powder-metal components at PowderMet 2019, including the portable unit at right that precisely monitors and controls the inert atmosphere inside the 3D printer. The control system is ideal for laser powder bed fusion.

