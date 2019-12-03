03.12.2019 21:31:00

Messer, the world's largest privately-held industrial gases specialist, becomes new T-Systems North America customer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Systems was selected to partner with Messer to provide SAP and non-SAP hosting, application operations and security services for its operations in the Americas. 

Earlier this year, Messer Group and CVC Capital partners acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. This allowed Messer the unique opportunity to return to the Americas markets and instantly turned them into a global player as the largest privately-held industrial gases specialist worldwide. 

Messer Americas is trusting T-Systems with the transition of their managed hosting environment from Linde to a new environment in T-Systems' Munich datacenter. Once complete, Messer Americas is looking forward to building a strong IT partnership with TSNA and working together to develop technology-enabled solutions that will address their innovation and digital transformation agenda in the coming years.

"As an agile and entrepreneurial venture, Messer needed a trusted hosting partner to both provide a reliable platform for our critical business applications and to enable our digital transformation in the Americas," said David Johnston, CIO, Messer Americas. "Beyond simple hosting, T-Systems brings added value to our company in the form of innovative solutions that will enable our IS strategy and long-term business success."

About Messer Americas

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3.5 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

About T-Systems North America

T-Systems North America (TSNA), a business unit of Deutsche Telekom, places heavy emphasis on providing support solely to North American corporate customers. Using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks, TSNA operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational organizations and public institutions. Providing endless possibilities through our state-of-the-art solutions and technology offerings, TSNA services customers in all markets and industries. Leading companies within the automotive and manufacturing industries, as well as in the healthcare, media, telecommunications, and finance, retail and energy markets look to TSNA for unparalleled technology services and solutions. T-Systems North America has offices in Chicago, New York, Houston, Troy and Tempe. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-systems.com/us/en.

For more information contact:
Melissa Simon, Head of Marketing, T-Systems North America
E-Mail: Melissa.simon@t-systems.com

 

