22.11.2019 20:25:00

Messer Helps Lift Balloons and Spirits at Iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, the world's largest privately-owned industrial gas company, will debut at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28, providing a consistent supply of helium for one of New York City's most remarkable events.

www.lindeus.com . (PRNewsFoto/Linde North America) (PRNewsfoto/Linde Engineering North America)

With the trusted supply of helium for Macy's, Messer will help keep the balloons aloft so that the more than 50 million spectators watching on TV and 3.5 million gathered in-person in New York City, can continue to see their beloved characters – from Snoopy to SpongeBob SquarePants – soar the skies on Thanksgiving morning.

Messer came to market in the Americas on March 1, after Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners jointly acquired most of the Americas business from Linde AG.

"Messer is pleased to elate attendees at this year's parade in close collaboration with Macy's," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer. "It's a great feeling seeing the smiling families that attend this tremendous event and watching the balloons make their way through the city streets."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with our helium supplier that keeps our balloons flying high each Thanksgiving," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "With Messer, we will continue to elevate our signature character balloons, as together we delight millions from coast-to-coast." 

To see how Messer's helium begins its journey at the plant in Otis, KS, and how the breathtaking balloons are topped off then launched for the parade, view our infographic.

About Messer Americas
On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3.5 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/messer-helps-lift-balloons-and-spirits-at-iconic-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-2019-300963988.html

SOURCE Messer

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:28
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
13:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag uneinheitlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;