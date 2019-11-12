Messer Debuts at IPPE with 'Hot Products' Freezer and Mixer-Chilling Control System

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer will debut at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) January 28-30, featuring a new 'Hot Products' freezer and a precision cryogenic control system for mixer chilling (booth B4305).

'Hot Products' Freezer Increases Yields, Prevents Ice-Particle Buildup

The Messer 'Hot Products' freezer is ideal for sealing in moisture and increasing yield of cooked products such as marinated chicken wings, breasts and fillets while preventing ice from impacting operations.

Combining cryogenic and crossflow technologies, the patented tunnel freezer can reduce dehydration losses by up to five times that of mechanical methods and up to three times that of conventional cryogenic freezers.

Cryogenic Control System Takes Guesswork out of Mixer Chilling

Messer's advanced control system ensures cryogen is matched to each batch and flows to each bottom injector for consistent temperatures across every batch taking the operator guesswork out of mixer chilling.

Coupled with Messer's proprietary hygienic KRYOJECTOR™ injectors, the new control system can contribute to food safety while reducing cycle times.

"As meat and poultry processors increase production, our food team can help take them to the next level of productivity, often while improving food quality and safety," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer.

For more about Messer technology featured for the first time at IPPE in Atlanta, click here and visit booth #B4305.

About Messer

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3.5 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

The Messer 'Hot Products' Freezer

To achieve higher yields and production rates with less downtime, this novel 'Hot Products' freezer from Messer uses a high-velocity flow of cryogen for high heat-transfer to help lock in moisture, and can remove the ice/snow particles that naturally form as steam flashes from hot or moist cooked foods.

