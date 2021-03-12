SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
12.03.2021 23:58:00

Messenger Coffee Co. To Open Two Cafés On The Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Messenger Coffee Co. announces the company is opening two cafés on the Country Club Plaza in late April—bringing one of the city's most beloved local coffee brands to one of Kansas City's most iconic locations. In addition to farm-direct, locally roasted coffee, Messenger Coffee Co. Cafés will feature fresh-baked breads and pastries from IBIS Bakery that are made with local ingredients, whenever possible, and freshly milled in Kansas City. The new locations on the Plaza were acquired from Kaldi's Coffee.

Messenger Coffee Co. Logo

"We're thrilled to acquire the Plaza stores from our friends at Kaldi's Coffee," said Dan Trott, CEO of FairWave Coffee Collective. The Collective brings together leading local brands to provide world-class coffee, bakery, and culinary experiences for consumers in local markets.

"Messenger Coffee looks forward to continuing the local artisan coffee experience residents, businesses and visitors to Kansas City have come to embrace," Trott said. "In combination with IBIS Bakery, the cafés will bring an exceptional neighborhood experience to the Plaza. These will be the first Messenger coffee locations beyond our acclaimed Messenger flagship café, on Grand Avenue in the Crossroads District."

There will be a short transition period as the Plaza stores are rebranded. Trott anticipates dual grand openings later that month. Both locations will undergo renovations before opening as Messenger Coffee Cafés. FairWave Coffee Collective will work closely with Kaldi's to find employment opportunities for current employees.

About Messenger Coffee Co.

Production of great coffee starts long before it gets to the hands of local roasters. It's about quality sourcing with farm-direct relationships, ethical practices and treatment; elevating the art and science of coffee harvesting and roasting; creating experiential cafés that offer educational opportunities; and act as good corporate citizens. Coffee is never forced to be something it isn't—it's created to embody the full journey from farm to table and the care and attention given to creating each and every cup. For more information visit messengercoffee.co.

About the Fairwave Coffee Collective

The FairWave Coffee Collective is a Kansas-City based collaborative of leading local coffee brands working together to support local purveyors that provide world-class coffee, bakery and culinary experiences for consumers. The collective brings years of fair trade, farm-direct sourcing, roasting and coffee expertise to the communities it serves. The hands of many are involved in making products, and every hand along the journey is respected. To learn more about the Collective visit fairwave.com.  

Contacts:

Dawn Bishop, Messenger Coffee Co. 


(816) 210-8969 (cell) / dawn.bishop@fairwave.com




John Scroggins, Epic Strategies


(417) 861-1895 (cell) / scroggins@epicstrategies.us

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/messenger-coffee-co-to-open-two-cafes-on-the-plaza-301246675.html

SOURCE Messenger Coffee Co.

