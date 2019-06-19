Mesosphere Expands Support for the Growing Kubernetes Community

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesosphere, the enterprise cloud enablement company, today announced its further commitment to helping enterprises embrace cloud native technologies by accelerating the impact of successful Kubernetes deployments.

The company announced the upcoming availability of two new products for the Kubernetes community: Konvoy, which will speed the time to market for new Kubernetes deployments; and Kommander, which will enable better visibility and control across multiple Kubernetes clusters. Both Konvoy and Kommander are expected to be generally available in Q3 and Q4 of this year, respectively.

The two new solutions are complementary to KUDO, an open-source project created by Mesosphere in December which provides a declarative approach to building production-grade Kubernetes Operators covering the entire application lifecycle.

Additionally, the company announced that the Cloud Native Computing Foundation had recognized Mesosphere as a Kubernetes Training Partner. In the CNCF's own words, the KTP enables, "individuals or corporations who are looking for specialized training that maps directly to the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exams can choose from a list of KTPs who have passed this highly-rigorous qualification process."

"From the beginning our focus has been providing our customers an enterprise-grade experience for their cloud native applications and services. As the Kubernetes community grows exponentially, we are excited to expand our commitment to our customers, partners and the open-source community with these expanded offerings," said Ben Hindman, Chief Product Officer at Mesosphere.

