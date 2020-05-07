+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Mesa Logistics Group Keeps Important Phase of Salt Lake City International Airport Expansion Project on Track

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Logistics Group (MLG), a privately held, U.S.-based provider of project management, warehousing, transportation, and logistics services, has been able to keep an important phase of the Salt Lake City International Airport expansion project on track, despite the many challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed many ports.

MLG dedicated its focus on receiving, warehousing, delivering, and installation of TSA security check-point equipment. MLG's project management team orchestrated collaborative services with its sister company Mesa Moving and Storage - Salt Lake City, a transportation and warehouse provider, to fulfill the requirements for the scope of work from their customer, Synergy Airport Logistics and the airport expansion project.

In preparation for receiving hundreds of crates via a combination of overseas containers and truckloads, MLG arranged TSA clearance for the Mesa delivery drivers. However, with cargo in transit from different destinations, the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic created a delay at port, resulting in necessary change to the logistics process and delivery schedule at the MLG Salt Lake location.

"Although the Salt Lake City International Airport expansion has been challenging due to many factors, by keeping the lines of communication open, being transparent with all stakeholders, and finding creative solutions, the project has been a success," said Jeff Brown, MLG President.

Founded in 1981, Mesa Logistics Group is a single-source provider for FF&E and OS&E freight management, warehousing, and installations for a myriad of industries. Headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, Mesa Logistics Group builds strong partnerships by delivering an exceptional customer experience every time.

For More Information (Press Only):
Lori Laurent Smith
VP of Marketing
Mesa Systems, Inc.
2275 South 900 West
Salt Lake City, UT  84119
Phone: +1 (801) 908-6683

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesa-logistics-group-keeps-important-phase-of-salt-lake-city-international-airport-expansion-project-on-track-301055195.html

SOURCE Mesa Logistics Group

