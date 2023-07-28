Merus Announces Two Clinical Abstracts on Zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Pancreatic Cancer (PDAC) Selected for Presentation at the ESMO Congress 202

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (Merus, the Company, we, or our), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced two abstracts were selected for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2023.



The presentations will highlight updated interim clinical data for the targeted bispecific antibody, zenocutuzumab (Zeno), with an abstract and oral presentation concerning NRG1 fusion positive (NRG1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and an abstract presentation concerning NRG1+ pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The abstracts will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2023 taking place in Madrid, Spain October 20-24, 2023.

Merus is currently enrolling patients into the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer.

Title: Durable efficacy of zenocutuzumab, a HER2 x HER3 bispecific antibody, in advanced NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Speaker: Alison Schram

Mini Oral 1315MO

Lecture Time 9:35-9:40 CEST

Saturday, October 21

Title: Durable efficacy of zenocutuzumab, a HER2 x HER3 bispecific antibody, in advanced NRG1 fusion-positive (NRG1+) pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Poster Session 1618P

Sunday, October 22

The full abstracts will be published online via the ESMO website at 00:05 CEST on Monday, October 16. They will be available concurrently on the Merus website.

About the eNRGy Clinical Trial

Merus is currently enrolling patients in the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancer. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer; and other NRG1+ cancer. Further details, including current trial sites, can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus’ trial website at www.nrg1.com or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.

About Zeno

Zeno is an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)-enhanced Biclonics® that utilizes the Merus Dock & Block® mechanism to inhibit the neuregulin/HER3 tumor-signaling pathway in solid tumors with NRG1 fusions (NRG1+ cancer). Through its unique mechanism of binding to HER2 and potently blocking the interaction of HER3 with its ligand NRG1 or NRG1-fusion proteins, Zeno has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancer. In preclinical studies, Zeno potently inhibits HER2/HER3 heterodimer formation thereby inhibiting oncogenic signaling pathways, leading to inhibition of tumor cell proliferation, and blocking tumor cell survival.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.