Merus Announces Publication of Abstract on MCLA-129 at the American Association for Cancer Research 2022 Annual Meeting

- The poster details the mechanism of action of MCLA-129 in vitro and effectiveness in vivo in an EGFR exon20 insertion (ex20ins) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) model

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) ("Merus”, "the Company”, "we”, or "our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the publication of the abstract highlighting the mechanism of action of MCLA-129 on the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) website. MCLA-129, is a Biclonics®, which binds to EGFR and c-MET; EGFR is an important oncogenic driver in many cancers, and upregulation of c-MET signaling has been associated with resistance to EGFR inhibition. The poster will be on display at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, April 10, 2022 and available on the e-poster website beginning on Friday, April 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Presentation Details:

Title: Mechanism of action of MCLA-129, a bispecific antibody that targets EGFR and c-MET and impairs growth of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutant non-small cell lung cancer

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents and Novel Drugs

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 22

Abstract Number: 336

The full poster will also be available on our website beginning on Friday, April 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

MCLA-129 is currently enrolling patients in a phase 1/2, open-label clinical trial consisting of dose escalation followed by a planned dose expansion. Primary objectives of phase 1 are to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or the recommended phase 2 dose, and the objectives of phase 2 are to evaluate safety, tolerability and potential clinical activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. MCLA-129 is subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to develop MCLA-129 exclusively in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China. In October 2021, Betta announced that the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 trial in China sponsored by Betta, of MCLA-129 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Merus plans to provide a clinical update in the second half of 2022.

About MCLA-129

MCLA-129 is an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enhanced Biclonics® that is designed to inhibit the EGFR and c-MET signaling pathways in solid tumors. Preclinical data have shown that MCLA-129 can effectively treat TKI-resistant NSCLC in xenograft models of cancer. MCLA-129 is designed to have two complementary mechanisms of action: blocking growth and survival pathways to stop tumor expansion and recruitment and enhancement of immune effector cells to eliminate the tumor.

