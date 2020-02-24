24.02.2020 14:15:00

Meritor Announces Drivetrain on Demand

TROY, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of Drivetrain on Demand that offers simplified ordering processes for U.S. and Canadian customers requiring fast replacement of driveshaft and differential assemblies.

"By streamlining the ordering process and shipping the product within 24 hours, Drivetrain on Demand helps get vehicles in truck-down situations back on the road quickly," said Mark Holley, director of Product Management for Meritor.

The Drivetrain on Demand portfolio has more than 10,000 driveshaft assembly part numbers. Customers purchasing through Drivetrain on Demand can order driveshaft assemblies by part number on MeritorPartsXpress.com or provide OEM dealers with VIN numbers to order through their portal. Customers without a part number can order using form MISC 1783 to ensure proper manufacturing of replacement driveshafts by authorized rebuilders.

Meritor has enhanced the availability of driveshaft assemblies by including authorized rebuilders in Canada to this program. The offering includes Meritor® 1610 –1810 series, RPL™ 20/25 series and Dana®  SPL™ 170/250 driveshaft assemblies with a two-year nationwide warranty.

Drivetrain on Demand is part of the North America Authorized Rebuilder Program. Since 2018, customers have been ordering high-quality Meritor® 14X, 145 and 160 reman differentials built by authorized rebuilders that meet Meritor's performance requirements.  When Meritor receives an order for a replacement assembly, the company works with an authorized rebuilder closest to the end-user, and rebuilders ship custom-built units within 24 hours.  

Drivetrain on Demand is one of the ways Meritor continues to drive toward its M2022 objectives of protecting and growing the business and exceeding customer expectations.  

About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-announces-drivetrain-on-demand-301009298.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
10:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
07:02
Daily Markets: SMI – Im Konsolidierungsmodus / Apple – Eine grosse Chance für die Bären
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen SMI und DAX einbrechen -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Politiker fodern von öffentlich Bediensteten in der AfD Parteiaustritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Im Sonntagstrend verlieren Union und AfD - Zeitung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus-Sorgen lassen SMI und DAX einbrechen -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus bleibt weiterhin das entscheidende Zünglein an der Börsen-Waage und sorgt für kräftige Abschläge in Deutschland und der Schweiz. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;